The Gretna Dragons took down the Bellevue East Chieftains 50-35. The Dragons outscored the Chieftains 17-3 in the second quarter to propel them to victory.
The game started off slow, as there were no points through the first two minutes due to turnovers and a couple traveling violations. Baylee Egan recorded four early rebounds for the Chieftains and got the first bucket of the game at the 5:37 mark.
Keiley Hein knocked down a three to make it 5-1 Bellevue East. Great defense early on for the Chieftains, as they were not letting the Dragons get anything easy and forcing turnovers.
“We played with a good pace to start the game," Bellevue East head coach Brittany Wilson said. "We had a much better understanding of when to push in transition and when the defense set and organized, being able to slow down and set and execute. We got away from that in the second quarter, but we did a good job of that in the first."
The Chieftains did a good job also of only allowing the Dragons one possession and cleaning up rebounds. Bellevue East took a 9-1 lead after an Avery Heilig three ball with 1:58 left in the opening quarter.
Hanna Spearman knocked down a big three for Gretna to get some scoring going to make it 9-4 Bellevue East with a minute left in the first quarter.
Jaiden Albright had a huge play to close the quarter for Gretna, executing a four-point play after she was fouled shooting a three and knocked down the jumper.
The score was 11-8 at the end of the opening quarter with Bellevue East leading the way.
To start the second quarter, Albright found Madison Haddix in the corner for a game tying three-pointer.
Baylee Egan continued to clean up the glass to open the second quarter for East, as she secured multiple offensive rebounds leading to multiple opportunities.
A couple baskets from Albright and Avery Kallman gave Gretna a 15-11 lead with 4:30 left in the first half.
Gretna's defensive pressure gave Bellevue East some trouble as they forced a couple turnovers leading to easy baskets and a Bellevue East timeout with 3:56 left in the second quarter. Gretna led 17-11 at this point.
"They are young and that is the first thing we hoped is that some pressure would create turnovers," Gretna head coach Jerome Skrdla said. "I thought we did pick it up in the second quarter and start forcing some turnovers and when you do that, you get some easy buckets out of it."
"We got in a little foul trouble with a couple of players and just didn’t execute very good against the half court 1-2-2 they ran," Wilson said.
Alexis Spier was able to knock down a three out of the timeout to make it 20-11 Gretna.
A Madison Haddix three made the score 23-11.
“We wanted to play more as a team," Skrdla said. "I thought in the first quarter we had several possessions where there was one pass or no passes and a poor shot, even though it might have been a drive to the basket. Just a lot of poor shots so a thing I emphasized was just playing as a team.
"We started off (the second quarter), made about six passes and we hit a three. Then all of a sudden the players got back in their zone where they started doing that better and playing better and we had a big run in the second quarter. Our back up post player (Madison) Haddix came and had a run with nine straight points."
Skrdla added that "she’s a player that we’ve known can do that."
With 2:01 left in the quarter, Bellevue East had a chance to cut into the Dragon lead, but went 0-for-4 at the free throw line, keeping the score at 23-11.
The Chieftains were able to get their first points of the second quarter after a Baylee Egan layup with 55 second left.
Mya Skoff hit a free throw for the Chieftains and the score was 25-14 Gretna heading into the half.
Madison Haddix led the way for the Dragons in the first half, recording 10 points and two three-pointers.
To start the second half, Bellevue East cut into the lead quickly, going on a 4-0 run to start the half with buckets from Hein and Egan.
Alexis Spier knocked down a corner three for Gretna to answer the run and make the score 28-18 Dragons.
Baylee Egan started to get going for the Chieftains, recording four straight points to cut the Gretna lead to six.
A three ball from Madison Haddix answered the Bellevue East run to push the lead to nine. Haddix then recorded six more points in a row to put her total at 19 through the third quarter.
The Dragons led 37-26 after the first three quarters had concluded.
The Dragons and Chieftains exchanged baskets to open up the fourth quarter and the score was 43-32 Gretna with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.
Riley Jensen recorded six straight points for Bellevue East.
It turned into a fouling affair after that with Bellevue East sending Gretna to the line and the Dragons were able to convert on those opportunities, making the score 49-35 with 47 seconds left.
Gretna took the victory by a final score of 50-35.
"Right now, just continue to improve," Skrdla said about the future of the team. "We are not as good as we could be yet and that is one thing I am excited about. We started off rough, lost some close games, win a couple in a row and now it is how will we play against the top teams.
"We play Papillion (La Vista), we play (Lincoln) Pius X. So, we have a couple tough games ahead and it will be interesting to see what happens."
"First quarter we won it, third quarter we were tied and the fourth quarter it was 2-4 points so its just learning from those runs in the second quarter," Wilson said about the final score. "Runs that go our way and runs that the other team is on. Learning from that and composure.
"Understanding how to respond when things don’t go our way. Those are all things that come wot growth and growing players."
Baylee Egan led the way for the Chieftains, recording 14 points and 13 rebounds. Riley Jensen added six points, six rebounds and two steals.
For Gretna, Madison Haddix finished with a game high 19 points. Jaiden Albright and Hanna Spearman recorded nine and seven points, respectively.
Bellevue East fell to 4-8 on the season while Gretna improved to 6-8.
Bellevue East 52, Omaha South 11 - The Chieftains ran out to a 23-0 lead over the Packers in the first quarter and never looked back.
Riley Jensen finished with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Jensen added five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Baylee Egan finished with eight points and nine rebounds. 10 Chieftains scored in this contest.