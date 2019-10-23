Gretna’s defense had plenty of reason to celebrate in a 35-7 win against Fremont at home Friday night.
The Dragons recorded three sacks, allowed only seven points — coming late in the fourth quarter — and got to, eventually, enjoy ice cream with the help of a touchdown by defensive lineman Levi Schweikert.
“We give the kids ice cream sandwiches if they get a special teams touchdown or a defensive touchdown,” Gretna head coach Mike Kayl said. “The varsity hasn’t (got ice cream yet), but the JV got two already, so they were a little jealous the JV was eating ice cream sandwiches (Friday) morning.”
Gretna has won two in a row and have outscored both opponents 66-20 in that span.
“We challenged the kids to play the best game they’ve played all season,” Kayl said. “We thought last week, we started to hit our stride a little bit and tried to do it in all three phases. Very proud of the kids for accepting the challenge. We played well offensively, defensively and on special teams.”
Quarterback Zane Flores passed for 140 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while running back Mick Huber rushed 10 times for 61 yards and a touchdown. Running back Trevor Marshall tallied 17 carries for 169 yards and added 74 yards and two touchdowns receiving.
As a team, the Dragons totaled 395 yards of total offense using an effective balance of pass and run throughout the whole game.
“That was the goal. We knew they had a really good offense,” Kayl said. “Obviously, what they did to Burke last week was eye opening for us, so we knew defensively we were going to have our hands full. So your best defense is keep your offense out on the field and they accepted the challenge. We were able to just keep the ball and the clock going in our favor.”
On defense, Jack Larchick, Keaton Soucek and Ben Jacobson each notched a sack, while Schweikert grabbed an interception for a touchdown.
In the midst of the Gretna defense ending two Fremont offensive drives in Dragon territory to start the game with a turnover on downs and a punt, the offense took advantage with a pair of touchdown drives.
“We were able to rally. We gave up some plays (on defense) and it looked like we were just kind’ve on skates,” Kayl said. “Then to be able to change up some blitzes and get the quarter to, maybe, rush some decisions because that quarterback is pretty good.”
Flores connected with Marshall for a 33-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 10:23 remaining in the first quarter. The Dragons finished the first quarter off with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Huber with 4:29 left in the quarter to lead 14-0.
Towards the end of the second quarter, Flores found wide receiver Jackson Alexander for a five-yard touchdown to lead 21-0 with 5:54 left in the half.
The Dragons hit the kill switch in the third quarter. With 4:36 left in the third quarter, Flores connected with Marshall for a 40-yard touchdown and then on the ensuing drive, Schweikert tipped a screen pass at the line of scrimmage and corralled the interception for a 41-yard touchdown return that left the crowd going wild.
Late in the fourth quarter, Gretna started to sub backups in on defense. Fremont struck for a big pass play to put themselves inside the 10-yard line, but the second-string defense stood strong to turn the ball over on downs.
The Gretna offense fumbled on the ensuing possession for a turnover and Fremont rushed in for a touchdown on the next play for the final scoring.
“They got the ball down inside the 10 and still were able to put the stake in the ground and keep it out of the endzone,” Kayl said. “The fumble, that stuff happens when you get younger kids in there. Even the kids that came in, everybody was dialed in tonight.”