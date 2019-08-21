As history tells us, sports can be key in bringing a family closer together. This is evident in the Brophy household, where Emma and Lilly spend time training together for local and national triathlons.
Emma, a sixth grader, and Lilly, a 10th grader, just recently competed in the USA Triathlon Youth and Junior Championships in West Chester, Ohio and Lilly went onto the USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships in Cleveland, Ohio.
A triathlon is a true test of endurance, stamina and dedication as throughout the race participants will bike, run and swim. For Emma, her division required a 0.2 km swim, a 10 km bike and a 2 km run. She was able to complete all of these in an impressive time of 32:34, which placed her fifth in the 12 year old female category and got her on the podium. For Lilly, her division required a 0.75 km swim, a 20 km bike and 5 km run. Lilly finished her race in 1:05:54 and qualified for nationals in Cleveland, Ohio.
At the national race in Cleveland, Lilly competed in the female 15-19 division and placed 12th with an overall time of 1:14:27.
On how they got started with triathlons? It was somewhat of a chance encounter.
“I was at swim practice and saw a pamphlet and asked my parents if I could do it and they said yes,” Lilly said.
Emma saw what her sister was doing and immediately wanted to get involved as well.
“My sister was doing it and it looked fun so I asked if I could do it too,” Emma said.
Lilly, who currently competes on the Gretna High School cross country and swim teams, found a passion that she enjoys sharing with her sister.
“We train together and it has brought us closer together as sisters,” Lilly said.
Emma shared similar sentiments and jumped at the opportunity to train and compete in these races with her older sister.
A triathlon requires an intense amount of training, preparation and hard work. The longest race you can participate in is the Iron Man, which is a grueling 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike and a marathon 26.2 mile run and is considered to be the ultimate strength and endurance test.
Lilly is a sophomore cross country runner at Gretna High School and is looking to use this preparation she’s done over the past few months to propel her into the upcoming season.
She is coming off a stellar freshman season, placing fourth overall at the EMC championships with a time of 19:51:52, 11th in the A-2/A-4 District Championships with a time of 20:52:56 and 51st at the NSAA Class A state championships with a time of 21:13:01.
After almost a full year of training since last season, she should be ready to step up in a big way heading into her sophomore year.
While they share their passion for triathlons and training together, they have different strengths when it comes to the race itself. When asked what their respective strongest legs are, they did not have the same answer.
“Biking”, Emma said without hesitation. “It’s the one I enjoy most and train with my sister”.
Lilly said her strongest leg is the running portion, no doubt in part to her cross country background.
As for the future for these sisters? To no surprise, it involves more running, swimming and biking for both of them. Emma wants to continue training and competing until college. She also wants to compete for the cross country team and the swimming team when she gets to high school.
Lilly wants to use this momentum and confidence she has gained over the past few months to propel her into this upcoming season in cross country and swimming. Lilly also has some expectations for herself heading into this cross country season
“Place at (swimming and cross country) state and improve overall” is the main goal Lilly has for herself this season.