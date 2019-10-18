Gretna's season came to an end a game shy of the state championship with a 6-0 loss to Elkhorn at Smith Softball Complex in Hastings Friday.
"I can't more proud of these kids. The culture is better place than its ever been. We're playing in championship Friday for the fourth time in the six years. This is pretty special stuff," Gretna head coach Bill Heard said.
After Grace Buffington worked through the first inning, the Dragons threatened in the bottom of the first. With one out, Ensley Frame singled and then stole second base before Faith Mills singled and advanced to second on the throw home.
With runners on second and third with one out, the next two Gretna batters got out for Elkhorn to end the threat.
Elkhorn started the scoring in the second inning. A leadoff walk surrendered by Buffington and then an error put runners on first and second before a ground out moved the runners up a base. Then a SAC fly put Elkhorn ahead 1-0.
A leadoff double and a SAC bunt moved the runner to third before a passed ball gave the Antlers a 2-0 lead to start the third inning. After the batter later walked and then a single, a fielders choice scored a run to lead 3-0.
After getting the first out in the fourth inning, Buffington walked the next batter and was replaced by Jerzi Rowe. The next two batters singled to extend the Elkhorn lead to 4-0. Rowe got the next batter to pop out and then intentionally walked the ensuing batter before a single through the right side scored two runs for a 6-0 Elkhorn lead.
Gretna's Mackenzie Devine made a diving play in right field on the ensuing play to get the Dragons out of the inning.
Kalee Higdon singled to start the bottom of the fourth, but the next-three Gretna batters recorded an out to end the inning.
In the sixth inning, Elkhorn doubled to start the inning before a ground ball between third and shortstop was fielded by Billie Andrews to get the fielder's choice at third base. The next batter walked and Gretna put Buffington back on the mound for Rowe.
The next Elkhorn batter hit a line drive to shortstop that was caught by Andrews and then she stepped on second for a double play to end the threat.
The Dragons couldn't get anything going in the last-two innings for their season to end one-win away from the state championship.
Gretna's Jenna Marshall finished with a hit and a walk while Ensley Frame, Faith Mills and Higdon provided one hit each.
Three Gretna careers end with the loss. Andrews, Rowe and Morbach wrapped up their careers and Heard couldn't be prouder of the trio.
"Our three seniors left the culture in a very good place," Heard said. "You don't replace them, but they've allowed kids coming behind them to learn and understand what it looks like. We are super excited about the future."
See the full Gretna story in Oct. 23rd edition of ITG Sports.