With the winter sport season coming to their ends, basketball teams around the state are looking to make their final push in hopes to earn a trip to Lincoln.
Over in Gretna, the Dragons are riding a five game win streak and are looking red hot at the right time. This team in incredibly talented as a whole, but seniors Ely Doble and Clay Frost, who this season combine for an average of 30 points per game, have the Dragons playing at a strong pace as the postseason nears.
Doble is averaging 16.6 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game and 1.3 steals per game. Frost is averaging 12.0 points per game, 5.1 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game.
Gretna boys coach Brad Feeken says this has been what Doble and Frost have done from day one, as they have meant a lot to the program’s recent success.
“They’ve been pillars in our program over these last four years,” Feeken said. “To me if you are a pillar in our program, you know you’ve done things right.
“You can look back and have no regrets and they should be very proud of what they all accomplished here.
“They just really grown into great young men. That’s one of the things you really look back at as a coach is how much you’ve also helped them grow they’ve made great growth on and off the court and I’m very proud of the growth these young men have made.”
Doble and Frost have each been playing basketball since they were about seven years old. Each tried various sports while growing up, but something about the sport of basketball just stuck with them. For Doble, it was family that made the game stick as his father and older brother each played basketball as well and for Clay, it was just how the competition felt on the hardwood.
Fast forwarding to the present, the dynamic Dragon duo’s passion and commitment now has them leading the Dragons as their top two scorers, leaders in assists, and leaders in steals per game.
However, these two didn’t play on the same team until their freshman years at Gretna, though the two knew each other quite well. This partnership began with them playing on opposite sides.
“We played against each other multiple times growing up,” Doble said. “I was a taller kid, Clay was a good shooter even then. I don’t remember how many times we did play, but it was definitely a few times and even then Clay shot the ball well.”
Playing against each other though also helped the two find similarities which helped make what their bond is now.
“Obviously I’ve always been a point guard and he’s been a post,” Frost said. “Even back then when we played against each other he was the one in the paint that you have to get by and go try to score on.”
Frost, who originally grew up at Millard moved over to the Gretna community at the start of his freshman year and that was when these two began wearing the same jersey. Though Frost met lots of guys that got him well acquainted to his new surroundings back then, Ely seemed to be there the most when working out and shooting around.
“After growing up over in Millard my parents got divorced and I then came over here,” Frost said. “In that summer I met new guys, including Ely. We ended up playing a lot together and working out a lot together, and it’s just kept on going.”
Once the ride with the Dragons is over, this friendship and teammate status will keep on going as both Doble and Frost will continue their academic and athletic careers at NAIA powerhouse Morningside College up in Sioux City, Iowa.
As a coach, Feeken is proud to know two of his players who have helped led his program will going on to a program that is currently ranked number one in the country, and a team that has finished the past three years as a top five ranked team in NAIA.
“It’s really great for those kids,” Feeken said. “We have a really good relationship with the coaching staff up there at Morningside. The staff there does a really good job of preparing kids for the future and those guys are getting two really good players and it’ll be nice for Ely and Clay.”
Making the transition from high school to college can of course have its challenges, for Doble and Frost, having one of your high school teammates join you in the next chapter of their career is comforting and exciting.
“A few guys from Gretna in the past have also gone up there,” Frost said. “It’s a great program up there and we’re both really excited to get up there and fight for some national championships.
“Knowing Ely is going up there too is great. We got some other guys that we know are going up there too, so I don’t think the transition will be too difficult since we both already know some of these guys heading up there.”
For some of the same reasons, Doble also thinks the transition will not be too rough. With lots guys from other metro area schools heading north as well, Doble is equally as ecstatic to battle for national titles as a Mustang but is also happy to go up there with Frost as they continue their teammate tenure together.
“He’s one of my best friends,” Doble said. “We hang out when we aren’t practicing or playing as well. That bond over four years just grew and we became best friends and have made some memories that last a lifetime here.
“Mostly the game of basketball is what strengthened our bond. Sometimes we’d go watch a few games and just hang out or just play some pick-up basketball.
“Just basketball in general is how this all came to be.”
Doble, Frost, and the Dragons will return to the court this Friday Feb. 21 as they host Elkhorn South.
The Mustangs as of Feb. 17 are ranked number one in the NAIA with a record of 25-2.