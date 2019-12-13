When Papio South and Gretna took the court on Friday night, the talent on the floor was undeniable.
For Gretna, Ely Doble and Clay Frost led the way, while Jared Mattley and Danair Dempsey led the Papio South Titans.
When all this talent collides in a 32 minute basketball game, it is bound to be an entertaining affair.
The match up between these two teams was just that. After a back and forth affair that went all four quarters, Gretna was able to come away with a victory, 51-43.
Mattley and Doble got going early and the score was 13-10 Gretna after the first quarter. Both teams were able to keep the other in check for the most part.
Gretna was comfortable waiting for the right shot and taking time off the clock if a good look wasn't there. Head coach Brad Feeken credited that to his guys trust in another.
"Our players are very, very smart players," Feeken said. "Not always the biggest or most athletic but we play well to our strengths and we know who we are."
Ely Doble was getting his touches early on, but Gretna also did a great job of getting everyone touches and spreading the ball around the court.
Those guys trust in each other," coach Feeken said. "Doble is the engine that makes us go but those other guys have really stepped up and the growth we have had from the beginning of the season to now as been really phenomenal and we hope to keep taking those steps."
Both teams put up nine points in the second quarter to make it 22-19 Gretna at the half.
In the second half, Gretna stretched the lead to 30-23, but after a three from Jared Mattley and solid defense, the Titans were able to get it back to 33-30 heading into the final quarter.
In the final quarter, Gretna locked down on defense and held the Titans in check, taking a 44-34 lead and Doble and senior guard Clay Frost knocking down critical free throws to ice the game.
The Dragons held on for a 51-43 victory.
I thought our kids did a really good job of following what we had planned for them," coach Feeken said about the defense. They did a good job of mixing things up and bothering them and trying to take away Jared (Mattley) a little bit. The kids executed and that's credit to them because all of the hours they put in and they did a good job."
"I just think they did a great job of picking their poison," Papio South head coach Joel Hueser said about the Dragons defense. "They did a good job of clogging it up and working on Jared and they allowed us some good looks from three."
Hueser added that "it's hard sometimes to tell your guys not to shoot those shots, but I think that when we did attack the post and tried to do some high-low things, we did good."
"That's the game of basketball, it is a make or miss game" added coach Hueser.
Gretna moves to 2-2 to open the season, while Papio South falls to 1-3.