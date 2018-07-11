Gretna Post 216 owned a pair of doubleheaders last week to improve its summer legion season record to 29-7.
Gretna swept a two doubleheaders against Area 6 foes on its way to a 4-2 week. Gretna clipped Fremont twice by one-run in a double dip July 3 before taking two on a trip to Grand Island Friday.
Gretna will play and host the Area 6 tournament starting July 20 with Fremont, Grand Island, Columbus and Norfolk filling out the field.
Creighton Prep 12, Gretna Post 216 4 — Gretna couldn’t overcome a 10-run first inning for Prep. Bryant Jeary and Caleb French each had two hits games for Gretna.
Gretna 5-6, Fremont 4-5 — Zach Wiese pitched a complete game for the win in game one of the doubleheader. Evan Beran drove in three runs for the Gretna offense while French added two hits and two runs scored.
Gretna scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win in game two. Bryce Grimm scored the game-winning run on a passed ball. Quinn Mason knocked two hits for Gretna and Caleb French added a pair of RBIs.
Lincoln East 2, Gretna 1 — Lincoln East posted the walk-off win with a squeeze bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning. Mason scored Gretna’s lone run and Coby Hardies recorded a double.
Gretna 4-6, Grand Island 3-0 — Gretna swept the doubleheader Friday with Cade Herrmann’s three RBIs leading the way in game one. Caden Opfer and Blake Grimm each added a pair of hits while Quinn Mason pitched a complete game for the win.
Herrmann fired a complete-game no-hitter to lead Gretna in game two. Herrmann struck out 12 batters and only allowed two base runners. Herrmann added an RBI from the plate with Tyler Benham also driving in a run.
• DJ’s Dugout East (Bellevue East) posted a 2-2 pool play record at the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament last week.
The 2-2 mark wasn’t enough for DJ’s to advance to the championship bracket play as it improved to 20-13 on the season.
Blue Springs tournament results:
Sedalia, Mo. 5, DJ’s East 3 — Jaxon Walls and Steve Spurgeon each recorded one RBI on one hit for the DJ’s offense.
DJ’s East 14, St. Peters, Mo. 3 — Ty Chudomelka led East by going 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs. Spurgeon and Tanner Matt combined for five more RBIs while Joey Walther and Alex Pavon combined for six runs scored and five hits.
DJ’s East lost its final pool play game 4-3 to Overland, Mo. Post 338 Friday evening. A win for DJ’s over Overland would’ve put DJ’s in a three-way tie for first in the pool.
Regular season results:
DJ’s West 5, Elkhorn South 0 — Cade Povich delivered a complete-game shutout, scattering three hits and striking out five, for DJ’s. Noah Hammond provided two hits while Caleb Lemon, Cam Madsen, Matt Koenigsman and Micah Savine all added RBIs.
Hastings 15-8, DJ’s West 1-0 — Caden Eby drove in the lone DJ’s run in game one of the doubleheader Friday with Cooper Allen adding a double.
In game two, DJ’s was held to two hits, doubles by Eric Anderson and Koenigsman.
Millard North 12, Amerilawn (Papio South) 4 — Sawyer Petersen went 3 for 3 with two runs scored in defeat for Amerilawn. Grant Oseka added two RBIs on two hits.
Grand Island 12-15, Amerilawn 7-6 — Grand Island slugged its way to a doubleheader sweep Saturday. In game one, Ryan Petersen, Lane Harris and Austin Sides each drove in two runs while Oseka blasted a homer. Nate Denne, Sawyer Petersen and Nolan Conyers each recorded two-hit games.
Conyers and Denne each hit dingers for Amerilawn in game two while Marshall Osentoski, Ryan Petersen and Sawyer Petersen each knocking two hits.
Amerilawn 8, SOS Heating and Cooling (Ralston) 0 — Ryan Petersen allowed one hit over six innings for the win on the mound while adding three hits and two RBIs at the plate. Lane Harris chipped in with two RBIs on two hits while Nolan Conyers compiled two hits.
Kyler Corcoran, Tyler Kephart and Jahrran Paces recorded the only SOS hits.
SOS 9, Omaha North 4 — Michael Heig racked up four hits while Nick Wilke drove in three runs with a home run. Tyler Lux added two hits with Kaleb Holm and Parker Clapp each posting an RBI.
SOS 6, Blair 2 — Clapp pitched a complete game for the win while Zane Harris led the SOS offense with three RBIs, two coming on a double in the bottom of the sixth.
Bennington 6, SOS 1 — Zane Harris and Wilke each doubled and Jared Urbach added an RBI for SOS.
Kearney 5, SOS 0 — Kaleb Holm and Wilke recorded the only two hits for SOS.
Kearney 10, SOS 3 — Kephart knocked two hits with an RBI while James Overkamp and Wilke each adding a hit, with Wilke’s being a two-bagger.
Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) 10, Omaha Northwest 2 — A seven-run sixth inning helped Pinnacle pull away. Nick Ripa, Conner Barnett and Hunter Scruggs each tallied two RBIs with Ripa knocking two doubles and Scruggs totaling three hits.
Jadyn Frederick held Northwest to four hits in a complete-game effort on the mound.
Pinnacle Bank 6, Creighton Prep 2 — Barnett and Ben Beaudin combined for five hits and Devin Vetter drove in two hits for the Pinnacle offense. Zac Colbert went six innings, allowing just four hits and one run, to earn the win while Henry Sis pitched the seventh for the save.
Pinnacle Bank 3, Skutt 1 — Ripa went 2 for 3 with a run scored while Scruggs and Tom Loseke each recorded an RBI. Caiden Hill earned the win on the mound with Sis picking up the save.
Burke 12, Pinnacle Bank 7 — Scruggs homered and drove in three runs to lead Pinnacle while Loseke added two RBIs on three hits. Caiden Hill, Devin Vetter and Conner Barnett all had two-hits games.
Pinnacle Bank 5, Millard Sox Black 4 — Ben Beaudin hit a home run while Ripa drove in two runs and Caiden Hill knocked two doubles to pace the Pinnacle offense.
Cole Wilson earned the win on the hill with Ripa notching the save.
Primetime (Platteview) 7, Lincoln East 5 — Primetime broke a 5-all tie with a two-run bottom of the sixth inning. Hunter Babe went 4 for 4 with an RBI while Colin Lynam and Ryan Roesler each drove in a pair of runs.
Primetime 10, Beatrice 0 — Roesler, Grant Thomas and Cade Lynam each recorded two RBIs while Caden Mathewson and Sam Kennedy knocked a pair of hits.
Nathan Michaels earned the win on the mound by allowing one hit over 4 1/3 innings of work and striking out five.
Primetime 9, Lincoln Lutheran 4 — Jordan Mathewson, Caden Mathewson and Roesler all doubled from Primetime with the Mathewson twins combining for six hits and four RBIs.
Hunter Babe added two hits and Colin Lynam scored two runs.
Primetime 9, Valparaiso 4 — Babe went 3 for 4 with three RBIs while teammate Caden Mathewson added a trio of RBIs on two hits. Jordan Mathewson and Thomas each added two hits while Roesler and Gage Graham scored a combined four runs.
Kennedy tossed a complete game for the win on the mound, striking out seven.
DiGiorgio’s (Gross) 5, Primetime 1 — Jake McGregor, Nate Fiscus and Garrett Hunter each drove in a run for DiGiorgio’s. Brendan Chonis pitched five innings to earn the win and posted seven strikeouts.
Sam Kennedy drove in Jordan Mathewson for the lone Primetime run. Colin Lynam added a double.
DiGiorgio’s 7, Millard Sox Gold 3 — Brendan Chonis and Colin Almgren each drove in two runs for DiGiorgio’s, who ran away with the win after a four-run fourth inning. Nate Brennan added two hits, including a double and RBI.
DiGiorgio’s 7, Omaha Northwest 1 — Nolan Lewandowski and Ben Deiber each knocked two hits with Deiber adding a double and RBI. Deiber also pitched a complete game on the mound for the win, scattering four hits.
Fiscus, Almgren, Hunter and Nate Brennan each drove in one runs while Max Peters scored two runs.
Burke 7, DiGiorgio’s 1 — Jake McGregor drove in the lone run for DiGiorgio’s, which was held to four hits of offense. Connor Weis added a double
Millard North 13, Bryan 3 — Jaden Palmer and Ricardo Guevara each drove in a run for Bryan.