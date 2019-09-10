Ralston, Gross and Gretna participated in the Lincoln Christian Invite Friday.
In No. 1 doubles, Gretna Jacob Hanson and Andrew Pick lost to Mount Michael and Nebraska City and beat Lincoln Christian to finish 1-2 in the tournament. Logan Srb and Ty Thrasher of Gross finished with a 1-2 record by beating Lincoln Christian with losses to Nebraska City and Ralston.
Ralston’s Kaleb Holm and Mathew Neville lost to Skutt and then bear Gross for a 1-1 record.
In No. 2 doubles, Ralston’s Kevin Kraemer and Jacob Myers finished 0-2 with losses to Skutt and Gross. Luke Bies and Elijah Weiss lost to Skutt while beating Nebraska City, Ralston and Lincoln Christian to finish 3-1.
Thomas Anderson and Joseph Meier of Gross finished 3-1 in No. 3 doubles. The pair lost to Skutt before beating Lincoln Christian, Ralston and Nebraska City.
Ralston’s Roy Buettenback and Spencer Justesen finished 0-2 with losses to Gross and Skutt while Gretna’s Sean Hiddleston and Nathan Weishahn lost to Mount Michael.
In No. 1 singles, Gretna’s Micah Bernal finished 2-1 with wins against Lincoln Christian and Nebraska City and losing to Mount Michael. Chaz Bogle of Gross defeated Ralston before losing to Lincoln Christian, Nebraska City and Skutt to finished 1-3.
In No. 2 singles, Kaden Robison of Gross defeated Lincoln Christian and Rlaston with a loss to Nebraska City and Skutt to finish 2-2. Ralston’s Cole Nebitt finished 0-2 with losses to Gross and Skutt.
• Papio took part in a triangular Fremont and Lincoln Southeast at Fremont Friday.
In No. 1 doubles, Trevor Sotak and Nick Ripa finished 0-2 while Elijah Feekin and Jackson Slizinski came up victorious with a 2-0 record in No. 2 doubles.
In No. 3 doubles, Papio’s Andrew Campbell and Joseph McGuire finished 2-0.
Ethan Neil won both of his matches in No. 1 singles while Trevor Safranek tallied an 0-2 finish in No. 2 singles.
In No. 3 singles, Ben Boudreau won both of his matches to finish 2-0.
Regular season:
Bellevue East 8, Omaha Northwest 0 - Jacob Burlingame and Jacob Mallow won No. 1 doubles while Christian Ayala and Jackson Egan won No. 2 doubles. Joey Skoff, Jaxson Harding, Burlingame, Mallow, Ayala and Alexander Arriola each was victories in their singles matches.
Bellevue East 9, Ralston 0 - Burlingame and Mallow, Ayala and Arriola and Skoff and Harding all won their doubles matches and then their singles match. Ralston’s Myers came the closest for the Rams with a 8-6 loss in No. 6 singles.
Bellevue East 9, Brownell-Tablot 0 - Burlingame and Mallow (No. 1 doubles), Ayala and Egan (No. 2 doubles) and Skoff and Harding (No. 3 doubles) came up with wins with all them winning their singles matches.
Bellevue West 6, Millard South 4 — Tyson Forbes and Nolan Lausterer and Peyton Lemon and Ryan Sullivan won their No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches, respectively. Trey Conant, Lausterer, Forbes and Nathan Gottschalk won their singles matches.
Millard North 6, Papillion-La Vista 3 — Trevor Sotak and Nick Ripa won No. 1 doubles while Ethan Neil and Jackson Slizinski came up victorious in No. 3 doubles with Neil winning his No. 1 singles match.
Papillion-La Vista 6, Bellevue West 4 — Elijah Feekin and Slizinski won No. 2 doubles while Neil, Ripa, Joseph McGuire, Andrew Campbell and Feenkin won their singles matches for the Monarchs.
Forbes and Lausterer won No. 1 doubles and Conant and Jeremiah Witkop were victorious in No. 3 doubles. Conant and Forbes added singles wins.
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Gretna 1 — Zachary Bowen and Nicholas Lauver won No. 1 doubles, Ian Lewis and Brayden Curtis won No. 2 doubles and Aaron Madden and Cade Swanson won No. 3 doubles.
Nolan Ray, Lauver, Lewis, Bowen and Swanson won their singles matches for the Titans, while Gretna’s Bernal won his No. 2 singles match.
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Omaha Northwest 1 — Bowen and Lauver, Lewis and Tyler Culp and Madden and Curtis won their doubles matches, while Daniel Broncaille, Lewis, Swanson, Culp and Curtis won their singles matches.
Beatrice 8, Gross 2 — Bogle won No. 1 singles match and Robison won his No. 4 singles match for the two Cougar wins.
Skutt 11, Gross 0 — Bies and Weiss came up the closest with a 8-3 loss in No. 2 doubles.