Papio South’s Nolan Ray reaches to slam the ball against Omaha Northwest at Papio South Sept. 4.

 Photo by Kevin Houck

Ralston, Gross and Gretna participated in the Lincoln Christian Invite Friday.

In No. 1 doubles, Gretna Jacob Hanson and Andrew Pick lost to Mount Michael and Nebraska City and beat Lincoln Christian to finish 1-2 in the tournament. Logan Srb and Ty Thrasher of Gross finished with a 1-2 record by beating Lincoln Christian with losses to Nebraska City and Ralston.

Ralston’s Kaleb Holm and Mathew Neville lost to Skutt and then bear Gross for a 1-1 record.

In No. 2 doubles, Ralston’s Kevin Kraemer and Jacob Myers finished 0-2 with losses to Skutt and Gross. Luke Bies and Elijah Weiss lost to Skutt while beating Nebraska City, Ralston and Lincoln Christian to finish 3-1.

Thomas Anderson and Joseph Meier of Gross finished 3-1 in No. 3 doubles. The pair lost to Skutt before beating Lincoln Christian, Ralston and Nebraska City.

Ralston’s Roy Buettenback and Spencer Justesen finished 0-2 with losses to Gross and Skutt while Gretna’s Sean Hiddleston and Nathan Weishahn lost to Mount Michael.

In No. 1 singles, Gretna’s Micah Bernal finished 2-1 with wins against Lincoln Christian and Nebraska City and losing to Mount Michael. Chaz Bogle of Gross defeated Ralston before losing to Lincoln Christian, Nebraska City and Skutt to finished 1-3.

In No. 2 singles, Kaden Robison of Gross defeated Lincoln Christian and Rlaston with a loss to Nebraska City and Skutt to finish 2-2. Ralston’s Cole Nebitt finished 0-2 with losses to Gross and Skutt.

• Papio took part in a triangular Fremont and Lincoln Southeast at Fremont Friday.

In No. 1 doubles, Trevor Sotak and Nick Ripa finished 0-2 while Elijah Feekin and Jackson Slizinski came up victorious with a 2-0 record in No. 2 doubles.

In No. 3 doubles, Papio’s Andrew Campbell and Joseph McGuire finished 2-0.

Ethan Neil won both of his matches in No. 1 singles while Trevor Safranek tallied an 0-2 finish in No. 2 singles.

In No. 3 singles, Ben Boudreau won both of his matches to finish 2-0.

Regular season:

Bellevue East 8, Omaha Northwest 0 - Jacob Burlingame and Jacob Mallow won No. 1 doubles while Christian Ayala and Jackson Egan won No. 2 doubles. Joey Skoff, Jaxson Harding, Burlingame, Mallow, Ayala and Alexander Arriola each was victories in their singles matches.

Bellevue East 9, Ralston 0 - Burlingame and Mallow, Ayala and Arriola and Skoff and Harding all won their doubles matches and then their singles match. Ralston’s Myers came the closest for the Rams with a 8-6 loss in No. 6 singles.

Bellevue East 9, Brownell-Tablot 0 - Burlingame and Mallow (No. 1 doubles), Ayala and Egan (No. 2 doubles) and Skoff and Harding (No. 3 doubles) came up with wins with all them winning their singles matches.

Bellevue West 6, Millard South 4 — Tyson Forbes and Nolan Lausterer and Peyton Lemon and Ryan Sullivan won their No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches, respectively. Trey Conant, Lausterer, Forbes and Nathan Gottschalk won their singles matches.

Millard North 6, Papillion-La Vista 3 — Trevor Sotak and Nick Ripa won No. 1 doubles while Ethan Neil and Jackson Slizinski came up victorious in No. 3 doubles with Neil winning his No. 1 singles match.

Papillion-La Vista 6, Bellevue West 4 — Elijah Feekin and Slizinski won No. 2 doubles while Neil, Ripa, Joseph McGuire, Andrew Campbell and Feenkin won their singles matches for the Monarchs.

Forbes and Lausterer won No. 1 doubles and Conant and Jeremiah Witkop were victorious in No. 3 doubles. Conant and Forbes added singles wins.

Papillion-La Vista South 8, Gretna 1 — Zachary Bowen and Nicholas Lauver won No. 1 doubles, Ian Lewis and Brayden Curtis won No. 2 doubles and Aaron Madden and Cade Swanson won No. 3 doubles.

Nolan Ray, Lauver, Lewis, Bowen and Swanson won their singles matches for the Titans, while Gretna’s Bernal won his No. 2 singles match.

Papillion-La Vista South 8, Omaha Northwest 1 — Bowen and Lauver, Lewis and Tyler Culp and Madden and Curtis won their doubles matches, while Daniel Broncaille, Lewis, Swanson, Culp and Curtis won their singles matches.

Beatrice 8, Gross 2 — Bogle won No. 1 singles match and Robison won his No. 4 singles match for the two Cougar wins.

Skutt 11, Gross 0 — Bies and Weiss came up the closest with a 8-3 loss in No. 2 doubles.

