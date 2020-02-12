Gretna 45, Lincoln Pius X 43 — The Dragons were able to pull this one out and get a huge win heading into the final month of the regular season. Gretna used great defense against the talented Lincoln Pius X.
Ely Doble scored a driving layup to break the 43-43 tie with 2.1 seconds left to win the game for the Dragons.
Mount Michael 65, Gross Catholic 25 - Gross struggled to get their offense in sync in this contest.
Nathan Magnussen led the way for the Cougars with seven points on 3-for-7 shooting.
Bennington 74, Platteview 71 — Connor Millikan recorded 33 points, four assists and four rebounds. Trey Brotzki added 23 points, four assists and four rebounds in this close Trojan loss.
Bellevue East 62, Benson 58 – The Chieftains outscored the Bunnies 31-24 in the second half to pull out this key victory on the road.
Joey Skoff led the way for East, recording 29 points, five rebounds and five assists. Ater Louis recorded 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting and nine rebounds. Gage Dengel added seven points and six rebounds.
Lincoln High 62, Bellevue East 59 – East trailed by three heading into the fourth quarter and even thought hey scored 23 points in final quarter, could not mount a comeback in this one.
Skoff finished with 30 points, five rebounds and two steals. Dengel finished with eight points. Tk Barnett recorded six points and Louis added five points and seven rebounds.
Gretna 67, Omaha Northwest 55 – Gretna was able to put together an impressive offensive outburst to take down the Huskies of Omaha Northwest. The Dragons led 36-24 at the half to provide them a comfortable lead. The Huskies did outscore the Dragons in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to mount a comeback.
Columbus 58, Gross Catholic 48 – Gross held a 24-22 lead at the half, but only scored 6 points in the fourth quarter to cause overtime. Then, the Cougars were outscored 16-6 in the final quarter to fall in this one.
Beatrice 57, Gross Catholic 24 – The game was manageable at the half, with Gross only trailing 24-11. However, they were outscored 33-13 in the second half as Beatrice ran away with this one.
Waverly 57, Ralston 28 — Waverly outscored the rams 34-7 in the second half of this one to pull away. They also outscored them 22-6 in the third quarter.
Roncalli Catholic 52, Ralston 51 – The Rams held a 26-23 lead at the half but were outscored 29-25 in the second half and 10-7 in the final quarter. With this loss, the Rams fall to 7-10 on the season thus far.
Platteview 51, Syracuse 38 – The Trojans got back on the winning track in this one, holding Syracuse to just 38 points in this contest.
Paxton Swanson recorded an impressive double-double, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Connor Millikan recorded 11 points and eight rebounds and Trey Brotzki added 12 points.
Platteview 70, Raymond Central 35 – Platteview held Raymond Central to just 5 points, marking the second straight game that the Trojans held their opponent to under 40 points.
Tyler Riley and Connor Millikan recorded 16 points each to lead the Trojans. Millikan and Riley also added five and three assists, respectively. Trey Brotzki recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists as well.