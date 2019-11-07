The fourth-seeded Dragons defeated No. 5 Millard West in four sets (25-17, 11-25, 25-16 and 25-22) Thursday to advance to play No. 8 Millard North Friday at 5 p.m.
After both teams scored to open the first set, the Dragon scored six-straight points for a 7-1 lead before the Wildcats cut the lead to 12-11. Gretna responded with five-straight points, including two aces by Kenedy Schaecher, to lead 17-11.
Then with the score 21-14, Gretna scored four straight, including two kills by Skylar McCune, to take the first set.
Millard West took control in the second set. The Wildcats jumped out to a 13-3 lead before Gretna cut the deficit to 18-9. Millard West extended its lead to 21-10 before scoring the next four of five point to take the match.
Gretna responded in the third set by jumping out to a 6-1 lead and then after Millard West made the score 11-8, the Dragons scored four straight with three kills by Lydia Yost, to lead 15-8.
Then with the score 18-12, with help of a kill by Emma Prentice and two by McCune, Gretna scored four straight to lead 22-12 and give them an eventual set three win.
In the fourth set, the game was tied at 5-5 before Gretna scored four straight. Millard West came back to tie the set at 12-12 and then Gretna scored three of the next four to lead 16-13.
Then with the Dragons leading 24-21, Millard West's serve sailed out of bounds to advance Gretna to the next round.
Yost led the Dragons with 18 kills while McCune tallied 17 kills and Prentice added 12. Lauren Anderson finished with 22 digs and 47 assists.