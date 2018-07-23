Gretna Post 216 headed into their semifinal game against Home Federal (Grand Island) Sunday with some less added pressure.
With Gretna, Grand Island and Cornerstone (Columbus) the last three teams remaining in the area bracket, all three teams clinched a state berth because Columbus is an automatic qualifier as a state host.
“It was a little comfort going into the game knowing we were already there, but we still want to win the area,” Gretna coach Bryan O’Flynn said.
And Gretna continues to head in that direction. They beat Grand Island 6-1, with a four-run seventh inning, to earn a berth in the Class A Area 6 Nebraska Legion Baseball Tournament.
The Dragons are back to playing the way they opened the season when they started 11-0 and 20-2 overall. It was a rough patch in July when they went 6-5 that was concerning. But the way the Dragons have played over the past weekend gave themselves reassurance.
“We started the season really hot,” O’Flynn said. “Maybe it was a little low there towards the end of the season, but we’re back to playing well now so that really helped us in the beginning of the season.”
The No. 1 seeded Gretna will play the winner of Grand Island and Columbus, who play on Monday, in the championship. The Dragons will need to be beat twice in the championship, which is set for Tuesday. The champion will head to state at Elkhorn and the runner-up will head to Columbus for state.
“We want to play well going into state and we already know we are there so we wanted to keep playing well,” O’Flynn said. “Hopefully we can continue to play well the next couple days.”
Results:
Gretna Post 216 15, Cornerstone 1 — Caden Opfer and Cade Herrmann led the Dragons with three hits with both combining for five RBIs in Gretna’s five-inning run-rule victory. Herrmann also pitched a complete game allowing one run on three hits. Eight different Dragons added a hit.
Gretna Post 216 6, Home Federal 1 - A four-run seventh inning sealed the win for the Dragons. Caleb French and Opfer each had two hits, while Herrmann drove in two RBIs. Quinn Mason pitched six innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out seven.