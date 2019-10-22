Gretna’s season came to an end a game shy of the state championship with a 6-0 loss to Elkhorn at Smith Softball Complex in Hastings Friday.
“I can’t more proud of these kids. The culture is better place than its ever been. We’re playing in championship Friday for the fourth time in the last six years. This is pretty special stuff,” Gretna head coach Bill Heard said.
After Grace Buffington worked through the first inning, the Dragons threatened in the bottom of the first. With one out, Ensley Frame singled and then stole second base before Faith Mills singled and advanced to second on the throw attempt home. With runners on second and third with one out, the next two Gretna batters got out for Elkhorn to end the threat.
“We had shot there early. If we score a run maybe it’s different,” Heard said. “At the end of the day, (Elkhorn pitcher) Sydney Nuismer beat us. She’s that good.”
Elkhorn started the scoring in the second inning. A leadoff walk surrendered by Buffington and then an error put runners on first and second before a ground out moved the runners up a base. Then a SAC fly put Elkhorn ahead 1-0.
To start the third inning, a leadoff double and a SAC bunt moved the runner to third before a passed ball gave the Antlers a 2-0 lead. After the batter later walked and then a single, a fielders choice scored a run to lead 3-0.
After getting the first out in the fourth inning, Buffington walked the next batter and was replaced by Jerzi Rowe. The next two batters singled to extend the Elkhorn lead to 4-0. Rowe got the next batter to pop out and then intentionally walked the ensuing batter before a single through the right side scored two runs for a 6-0 Elkhorn lead.
Gretna’s Mackenzie Devine made a diving catch in right field on the ensuing play to get the Dragons out of the inning.
Kalee Higdon singled to start the bottom of the fourth, but the next-three Gretna batters recorded an out to end the inning.
In the sixth inning, Elkhorn doubled to start the inning before a ground ball between third and shortstop was fielded by Billie Andrews to get the fielder’s choice at third base. The next batter walked and Gretna put Buffington back on the mound for Rowe. The next Elkhorn batter hit a line drive to shortstop that was caught by Andrews and then she stepped on second for a double play to end the threat.
The Dragons couldn’t get anything going in the last-two innings for their season to end one-win away from the state championship.
“I just feel like the weekend wore on us mentally and emotionally. It’s hard to stay in the fight that long and the kids tried to,” Heard said.
Gretna’s Jenna Marshall finished with a hit and a walk while Frame, Mills and Higdon provided one hit each.
The Dragons finish the season with a 27-10 record and a third-place finish in the state tournament. It was a good fight by the Dragons, who faced a little bit of everything in Hastings like losing leads and then coming back to grab leads, tough pitching and multiple games in a day that showed the true grit of the team. Both of Gretna’s losses came against pitchers who are committed to Division-1 schools.
“Our kids grit and toughness was on full display. That was it. We’re not the prettiest. We’re not the best, but we don’t get out-competed that often and that’s simply what we did best,” Heard said. “We just got beat by two better teams. Two pitchers that were just better. We didn’t back down from them. We just got beat. That happens sometimes.”
Three Gretna careers end with the loss. Andrews, Rowe and Alyssa Morbach wrapped up their careers and Heard couldn’t be prouder of the trio.
“Our three seniors left the culture in a very good place,” Heard said. “You don’t replace them, but they’ve allowed kids coming behind them to learn and understand what it looks like. We are super excited about the future.”
Other Gretna state results:
Gretna 16, Millard West 13 — The Dragons jumped out to a double-digit lead and then trailed before recapturing the lead for the win.
Andrews leadoff the game with a walk and then Frame singled for Mills to sacrifice both runners up a base. Haley followed the next at bat with a three-run home run for Gretna to lead 3-0 in the first inning.
In the second inning, the first-two batters for Gretna recorded an out before starting a two-out rally. Rowe singled, Andrews walked and then Frame’s grounder to third base got through on an error for score both runner.
Mills singled, in the next at bat, to score Rowe for a 6-0 Gretna lead.
Morbach singled to leadoff the third inning. Two batters later, Kaelyn Fisher reached on an error to score Morbach and then Higdon reached on an error. Rowe then took advantage of the opportunity and homered to put the Dragons ahead 10-0.
The Wildcats started to fight back in the bottom of the third. A leadoff homer put Millard West on the board. Then in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Wildcats cut their deficit in half.
After recording the first two outs of the inning, a single, double and back-to-back errors cut the Gretna lead to six runs. Then in the next at bat, Millard West homered for a 10-6 score.
The Wildcats fought back to take the lead in the fifth inning. After Gretna got the first two outs, Millard West back-to-back doubles and a single cut the Dragon lead to two runs. The next batter reached on an error that was followed by a three-run homer for Millard West to lead 11-10.
The Dragons responded in a big way to start the sixth. Andrews walked, Frame reached on a fielders choice, Mills singled and then Haley clubbed a three-run home run to take back a 13-10 lead.
In the seventh, Gretna’s Marshall singled, Higdon grounded into fielders choice, Rowe singled and Andrews walked to lead the bases with one out. Frame then grounded into fielders choice to score Higdon before Mills doubled.
Haley extended the lead to 16-11 lead with a single to score Frame before the inning ended.
The Wildcats comeback attempt came in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Millard West hit a two-run homer and then followed a double with two outs before a ground out ended the game.
Haley totaled three hits, two runs and seven RBI while Mills finished with three hits and two RBI. Devine added two hits.
Gretna 8, Lincoln Southwest 0 — Facing elimination, Gretna advanced in the elimination bracket behind a no hitter fro to start the day. The Dragons defeated Lincoln Southwest 8-0 to move on to play Millard West.
The game was scoreless after two innings but in the bottom of the third, the Dragons broke through. Jayden Haley hit a two-run home run that scored Frame.
The score stayed 2-0 through the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth, Higdon made it 3-0 with a solo home run. Following that, Andrews knocked a two-run home run over the left field fence that scored Rowe.
Up 5-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Dragons would end it there. Higdon singled home Haley and then Andrews singled home Addison Webster. The game ended 8-0 in a five inning run rule after Ella Watts scored on a past ball.
Higdon finished 3-3 with a home run and two RBI. Andrews finished with two hits and three RBI. Buffington threw a no hitter on the mound.
It was a solid defensive effort as well for the Dragons, as they recorded 13 put outs and no errors.
Papillion-La Vista 10, Gretna 0 - The Dragons faced a tough matchup against the 2019 Class A State Champions. Gretna allowed two runs in the first inning before allowing four runs in both the third and fourth inning.
Gretna 12, Millard South 7 — Big players make big plays at big moments and for Gretna, this was a recurring theme in the final two innings of their opening game of the Class A state softball tournament against Millard South.
The Dragons were down 4-2 after five innings and down to their final six outs when they exploded and scored 10 runs to win the game 12-7.
The Dragons hit six home runs total against the Patriots, with four of them coming in the final two innings. Gretna head coach Bill Heard was complementary of his team’s fight and toughness.
“I was really, really, proud of our toughness. We stayed in the fight long enough to give ourselves a chance. We didn’t play well through three or four innings. We really got in our own way but the one thing we did was we competed and when you compete you give yourself a chance. That’s all it is.”
Gretna went three up, three down in the first inning and went down 1-0. In the break between the first and second innings, coach Heard held a quick team meeting to make sure he got his point across with his team.
“So many of these kids, they have been here but not done it before because we are starting four sophomores and a freshman and it’s new and different,” Heard said. “I thought we were a little on our heels and I wanted them in the fight and when they dig in and compete they can hang in there.”
Another voice heard by the team was senior shortstop and future Nebraska Husker Andrews. Andrews is the leader on and off the field for the Dragons and does a great job of bringing this team together when they need it.
“We really pride ourselves on our leaders and on the kids who have come through here,” Heard said. “Billie’s had some great ones to look up to and she’s fallen right in there footsteps. She’s doing the things that those other kids that came before her did.”
Andrews was able to tie the game 1-1 after a home run in the top of the third, but the Patriots got two more runs in the bottom of the third to make it 3-1.
Jayden Haley made it 3-2 after a home run in the top of fourth and Millard South made it 4-2 after a Madi Hays home run.
In the top of the sixth and Gretna down to their final four outs, Nyleigh Carbaugh came through for Gretna, clubbing a three-run home run to center field to make it 5-4.
In the bottom of the sixth, Millard South answered with their own three-run home run from Abby Gerdes to make it 7-5.
Gretna showed that toughness and grit in the top of the seventh by hitting three home runs and scoring six runs. Higdon started it off with a solo home run to make it 7-6.
Higdon also made a great play in the top of the sixth to prevent a run from scoring and coach Heard praised his young third baseman for stepping up to the moment.
“She’s the perfect example” said Heard. “Kalee has never been in the role that she’s in now. Being asked to compete in this tournament in this season, it’s a big deal. Kalee doesn’t know just how good she can be and she’s just starting to scratch the surface of where she can get too.”
After the Higdon home run, Rowe drew a walk and Andrews ran out an infield single. This set the stage for Mills to knock a three-run home run to make it a 9-7 lead for Gretna.
Marshall added another three-run home run to make it 12-7 Gretna. This was the final score after Rowe closed out the game for the Dragons.