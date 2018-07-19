The pairings for the Nebraska American Legion Class A Area tournaments have been released.
The tournaments starts July 20th and runs through the 24th. The top two teams from each area in the double-elimination tournament advance to state.
The Class A state tournament, divided into two division, will start July 28 with the American Division being played at Elkhorn and the National Division in Columbus.
Three area teams are in the seven-team Area 1 bracket with Skutt as the host site. The No. 1 seed is C&H Construction (Omaha Burke), who has a first round bye. No. 4 Amerilawn (Papio South) plays against No. 5 SOS Heating & Cooling (Ralston) at 1 p.m. in the first round. The winner plays C&H Construction in the second round.
No. 2 seed Medicine Man Pharmacy (Omaha Skutt) plays against No. 7 seed Dave’s Auto Repair (Omaha Northwest). No. 3 seed Woodhouse Storm Post 211 (Elkhorn South) faces off against No. 6 seed Bryan Post 339 at 4 p.m.. Winner and losers of each game will play in the second round.
In Area 2, Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) is the lone area team and is also the host. No. 1 seed KB Building Services (Westside) plays No. 6 seed Five Points Bank White (Creighton Prep). The winner of the matchup plays the loser of No. 3 seed Big Fred’s (Millard North) and No. 4 seed Four Aces Kwik Stop (Central).
The winner of the Big Fred’s and Four Aces Kwik Stop plays the winner of No. 2 seed Pinnacle Bank and No. 5 seed Millard Sox Gold, who play their first round match up at 7:30 p.m.
Three area teams round out the Area 3 bracket, hosted by Omaha South at Brown Park. No. 1 seed Fifty-Two’s (Millard South) plays against the No. 6 seed Pyramid Roofing (Omaha North). The winner of the match up faces the loser of No. 3 seed DJ’s Dugout East (Bellevue East) and No. 4 DiGiorgio’s (Gross) in the second round, who face off at 3 p.m. in the first round.
The winner of the DJ’s Dugout East and DiGiorgio’s game plays the winner of No. 2 seed DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West) and No. 5 seed PACE Packers Post 331 (Omaha South) in the second round, who play at 5:30 p.m.
There are no area teams in the Area 4 bracket, hosted by Millard West.
Gretna Post 216 is the No. 1 seed and host of the Area 6 bracket. Gretna earned a bye in the first round will face the winner of the first round match up between No. 5 seed Columbus and No. 4 Norfolk in the second round at 5 p.m. on July 21.
• Primetime Sporting Goods (Platteview) will play in the Area 2 Tournament in Ashland as the top seed for a spot in the Class B State Tournament, which is July 28 to Aug. 1 in Wayne.
Primetime has a first-round bye and will play the winner of Ashland-Valparaiso Saturday at 5 p.m. in the seven-team tourney.