Three area teams competed in the Kearney/Hastings Tournament as a final tune up for the legion baseball postseason, which starts Friday with area tournaments.
Gretna Post 216 and DiGiorgio’s (Gross) each went 2-2 in their tournament appearances while SOS Heating and Cooling (Ralston) posted a 1-3 record.
Kearney/Hastings results:
Kearney 2, Gretna 0 — Gretna was held to two six singles of offense with Caden Opfer, Coby Hardies and Joe Weis each tallying two hits. Zach Weise struck out eight on the mound.
Gretna 9, Grand Island 1 — Evan Beran went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Gretna while Opfer added two RBIs and Caleb French knocked two hits.
Grant Hubka earned the complete-game win.
Hastings 3, Gretna 0 — Blake Grimm’s double led the Gretna offense.
Gretna 8, Lincoln Northeast 7 — French hit a walk-off single for Gretna, which trailed 7-6 entering the seventh.
Cade Herrmann drove in a pair of runs with a double while Hardies, Opfer and Quinn Mason each added a double.
Grand Island 6, DiGiorgio’s 5 — Ben Deiber went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to pace the DiGiorgio’s offense.
Connor Weis and Brendan Chonis each added an RBI with Nolan Lewandowski scoring two runs.
DiGiorgio’s 9, Kearney 8 — A seven-run third inning sparked DiGiorgio’s. Connor Weis and Garrett Hunter each posted three hits with an RBI while Collin Almgren and Zach Griger each drove in two runs.
Deiber picked up the win on the mound.
DiGiorgio’s 5, Lincoln Northeast 2 — Weis led DiGiorgio’s with two RBIs from the plate and earned the win on the mound.
Hastings 3, DiGiorgio’s 0 — The DiGiorgio’s offense was held to five hits while Jake McGregor held the Hastings offense in check on the mound.
SOS 12, Lincoln Northeast 7 — SOS scored the first six runs of the game on its way to the win. Jahrran Paces and Nick Wilke each drove in three runs while James Overkamp went 4 for 5 from the plate.
Kyler Corcoran and Jared Urbach each added two RBIs.
Hastings 4, SOS 3 — Hastings won in walk-off fashion with one run in the bottom of the seventh. Kaleb Holm and Wilke each doubled for SOS.
Grand Island 7, SOS 1 — Tyler Lux drove in Michael Heig for the lone SOS run of the game.
Kearney 11, SOS 1 — Corcoran notched an RBI for SOS, which was held to five singles on offense.
• Both Papillion-La Vista legion baseball teams trekked up to Minnesota for the 96-team Gopher Classic over the weekend.
Amerilawn Irrigation (Papio South) went 2-2 in the tournament. A win in their final game against Coon Rapids could’ve forced a three-way tie for the pool championships. Instead, Amerilawn finished in third in the Prior Lake pool.
Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) struggled to a 1-4 showing in the North St. Paul pool.
Gopher Classic results:
Farmington 6, Amerilawn 3 — Nate Denne went 2 for 3 and Marshall Osentoski added an RBI double to pace Amerilawn.
Amerilawn 11, Prior Lake 8 — Sawyer Petersen and Ryan Petersen each had two hits while combining for three RBIs for Amerilawn, which jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
Bodi Wallar hit an RBI double with Denne and Nolan Conyers combining to score seven runs.
Amerilawn 4, St. Louis Park 2 — Thaison Glenn drove in two runs while Denne added an RBI for the Amerilawn offense. Brendon Creps went five innings, allowing three hits, for the win and Lane Harris locked down the save.
Coon Rapids 8, Amerilawn 6 — Amerilawn lost their final game of the tournament in extra innings.
North St. Paul 5, Pinnacle Bank 0 — PB was held to seven hits, all singles, while leaving eight runners on base.
Nisswa 9, Pinnacle Bank 6 — Nick Ripa slapped two doubles during a 4-for-4 performance that included two RBIs. Hunter Scruggs added two RBIs on two hits with Conner Barnett notching a pair of singles.
Pinnacle Bank 8, East Ridge 1 — Scruggs homered and drove in three runs to lead PB, which also got two RBIs on two hits from Caiden Hill.
Barnett drove in a run on two hits while also scoring two runs.
Team Manitoba 7, Pinnacle Bank 3 — Devin Vetter doubled and Cole Whitehill drove in a run on a single for Pinnacle.
Elk River 10, Pinnacle Bank 2 — PB was held to one hit while Hill drove in both runs.
• Primetime Sporting Goods (Platteview) went 1-2 in its own tournament over the weekend. Primetime only played Class A teams in the tourney.
Primetime tourney results:
Millard Sox Black 6, Primetime 0 — Jordan and Caden Mathewson each doubled to highlight the Primetime offense.
Primetime 23, Lincoln North Star 2 — Jordan Mathewson went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead the offensive explosion for Primetime. Hunter Babe, Caden Mathewson and Ryan Roesler each added three RBIs while Roesler added three hits.
Grant Thomas, Nick DeMonte and Cade Lynam combined for six RBIs.
Omaha Northwest 15, Primetime 8 — Caden Mathewson homered with three RBIs for Primetime, which had Jordan Mathewson, Colin Lynam, Sam Kennedy and Cade Lynam post two-hit games.
Regular season:
Amerilawn 6, Burke (2) 1 — Grant Oseka drove in three runs with a home run while Conyers and Sawyer Petersen combined for three hits and four runs scored.
Ryan Petersen pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball, notching eight strikeouts.
Elkhorn South 11, Amerilawn 1 — Oseka drove in Amerilawn’s only run.
Amerilawn 16, Norris 8 — Austin Sides drove in four runs on two hits while Oseka, Ryan Petersen and Wallar all adding three-RBI games for Amerilawn, which scored eight runs in the second inning.
Denne added three hits with Hunter Woods scoring three runs.
Millard South 15, Pinnacle Bank 4 — Pinnacle Bank was held to three hits, including a Barnett homer and a Tom Loseke double.
Pinnacle Bank 8, Lincoln Southwest 0 — Scruggs and Ripa each blasted home runs and combined for four hits and three RBIs. Ben Beaudin added two RBIs and Hill went 2 for 3.
Pinnacle Bank 16, Creighton Prep (2) 4 — Scruggs blasted two home runs and drove in three RBIs with Hill adding three hits on three RBIs. Barnett went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Cole Wilson added a two-run double.
Roncalli 9, Primetime Sporting Goods 1 — Caden and Jordan Mathewson each doubled with Caden scoring the lone Primetime run.
Primetime 8, York 0 — Gage Graham pitched a one-hit shutout for the win on the mound with four strikeouts. Babe and Wyatt Webster each drove in two runs while Caden Johnson and Thomas each knocked two hits.
Elkhorn South 7, DJ’s East 6 — East forced extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh before Elkhorn South won in the eighth.
Jaxon Walls went 3 for 5 with a triple, home run and two RBIs for East, which also got two RBIs from Aiden Nichols.
DJ’s West 9, DJ’s East 1 — West scored the final nine runs of the game to steal the win. Eric Anderson and Ryan DelRosario led the West offense by combining for five hits and seven RBIs. Caleb Lemon and Micah Savine each added an RBI with a double.
Jaden Walls drove in the lone East run while Ty Chudomelka scored after knocking a double.
DJ’s West 6, Elkhorn 1 — Caleb Lemon and Eric Anderson combined for five hits with Taylor Hoskinson adding two RBIs for DJ’s.
Cade Povich earned the win on the mound with 5 2/3 innings of work, allowing one hit and racking up 11 strikeouts.
DJ’s West 11, SOS Heating and Cooling 3 — DJ’s scored nine runs in the first two innings. Povich recorded three RBIs while Anderson and Caden Eby each added two RBIs with Anderson blasting a homer.
Jack Sullivan and Lemon both knocked two hits and Micah Savine earned the win on the mound.
Overkamp doubled in a run with Corcoran and Harris each adding RBIs for SOS.
Lincoln Southeast 9, DJ’s West 1 — Matt Koenigsman tripled and scored a run after Lemon drove him in for the only West run.
SOS 5, Gretna 2 — Holm, Overkamp, Heig and Paces each recorded two-hit games for SOS while Nick Wilke and Corcoran added one RBI apiece. Parker Clapp pitched the complete-game, without allowing an earned run, for the win.
Tyler Benham and Carson Dudrey each drove in a run for Gretna.
Millard South 5, DiGiorgio’s 1 — Collin Almgren drove in the lone DiGiorgio’s run in the setback.