Gretna defeated Grand Island twice on Saturday to take the district A-4 crown and clinch a berth in the state tournament.
After defeating Lincoln Pius X on Wednesday, the Dragons had to wait until Saturday to finish the district tournament due to weather.
According to coach Bill Heard, this was not an issue for his team.
“This is a really big deal to us. Districts is always a really important time of the year and they are excited to play it. We had to wait a couple days but its such a big deal they aren’t gonna miss when its this time of year. They will be ready.”
After winning the first game over Grand Island, Gretna took a little break an then took on Grand Island again. If they lost that game, they would play Grand Island again, but they did not let it get that far.
Gretna took the championship game 9-1 behind some great pitching from Grace Buffington and Jerzi Rowe.
“That’s been our thing all year long”, said coach Heard on the pitching. “Grace and Jerzi and Megan have given us a chance in every game we have played this year and that’s our biggest strength is in the circle and that’s where it all starts. If those kids are good, then we have a shot.”
Gretna took an early 5-1 lead after some big hits and solid pitching. In the fourth inning, Grand Island had runners on second and third with one out and a chance to cut into the lead, but Rowe was able to pitch out of it. This was a huge moment in the game according to Heard.
“Just huge, that’s just huge”, said Heard about getting out of the jam, “and like you said it all starts in the circle and, I believe that was Jerzi at the time if I’m not mistaken, and she made two or three really nice pitches and got us out of a jam. I can’t say enough about her and Buff and the toughness and courage that those kids have had for us.”
The Dragons are moving onto states and coach Heard had nothing but praise for his young team.
“Our team’s resiliency has been awesome this year. Super young and super inexperienced going into it but they fought and got a difficult schedule and they didn’t give in on anything.
“I know we are going to show up and compete and whatever happens will happen, but I know our kids will compete.”
In the championship game, Jayden Haley finished with two RBI and four other Dragons finished with an RBI in this balanced attack.
Other District A-4 results:
Gretna 13, Lincoln Pius X 8 — Billie Andrews finished with three home runs and seven RBI to lead the way for the Dragons. Jayden Haley also hit a home run and finished with two RBI.
Mackenzie Devine and Kalee Higdon each recorded an RBI as well.
Gretna 8, Grand Island 3 — Billie Andrews hit a home run and scored two runs.
Ensley Frame recorded three hits and three RBI for the Dragons.