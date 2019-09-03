Gretna won the Omaha South Invite against Bellevue East last week. The Dragons finished 3-0, while Bellevue East went 2-1 and Bryan finished 0-2.
The Dragons beat the Cheiftains on a walk-off homer to capture the title.
Gretna 3, Bellevue East 2 – In the championship, Gretna’s Emma Schweigart hit a walk off and the Dragons defeated the Chieftains in a close battle. Billie Andrews also added a home run for Gretna while Atiana Rodriguez and Payton Weaver added RBI’s for Bellevue East.
Bellevue East 10, Omaha Central 1 - The Bruins Libby Walls pitched a complete game while striking out 10. Reese Floro and Jillian Mengel added two RBI each.
Bellevue East 17, Omaha Northwest 0 - Katie Cunningham pitched a three inning complete game while only giving up one run. Olivia Holtz hit a grand slam and finished with six RBI. Katie Cunningham added three RBI and Walls, Floro and Mengel all added two RBI.
Gretna 15, Omaha Bryan 0 — Gretna put up a 10 run first inning and five run second inning. Faith Mills tossed a three inning no hitter while striking out two batters. Kalee Higdon and Emma Schweigart finished with four and three RBI, respectively.
Gretna 13, Omaha South 0 - Megan Eurich pitched a three inning no hitter while striking out seven of the nine batters she faced. Billie Andrews and Kalee Higdon added home runs and Higdon finished with three RBI.
Omaha North 10, Omaha Bryan 7 — Brooke Powers hit a home run and finished with three RBI while Alexis Poledna added two hits and two RBI. Zoe Olsen and Erin Loftus each finished with two hits.
• Gross Catholic finished 1-2 in LPS Invitational over the weekend. The Cougars won the first game before dropping the next two.
Gross 15, Lincoln Southeast 3 – Abbie Jo Gaube, Mackenna Sidzyik and Karlie Chonis all finished with three hits in this contest. Chonis also added five RBI and four other Gross players finished two RBI each.
Beatrice 8, Gross 3 – Rosie Brokke finished with two RBI while Rachel Jacobson added one.
Hastings 4, Gross 3 – Raegan Hughes led the way for the Cougars with three hits in this close loss to Hastings.
• The Papio softball team won the Marian Tournament at the Dill Softball Complex over the weekend. The Monarchs finished 3-0 while Bellevue West ended with a 0-3 record and Papio South finished 1-2.
Burke 2, Bellevue West 1 – The Thunderbirds were held to five hits. Jocelyn Downs had the lone RBI of the game for Bellevue West.
Papio South 5, Bellevue West 2 – Lindsey Kelly had two hits and an RBI from the leadoff spot for the Titans. Shariah Stuart and Nina Cuevas added an RBI each as well. Paige Stuck had both RBI’s for the Thunderbirds.
Papio 12, Bellevue West 0 – Jordyn Bahl stuck out six over two scoreless innings while hitting a home run and adding four RBI. Maggie Vasa, Haley Wilwerding and Claira Lieber all had two RBI as well for the Monarchs.
Papio 6, Marian 2 – Brooke Dumont finished with three RBI while Jordyn Bahl finished 3-3 with three runs scored and two RBI. Bahl and Dumont each hit a home run.
Papio 6, Millard West 0 – Jordyn Bahl pitched 4.2 innings without allowing a hit and striking out 10 batters. Maggie Vasa and Mia Jarecki each added a home run while Vasa finished with three RBI.
Millard South 8, Papio South 2 — Zoe Petrash and Lindsey Kelly finished with the two RBI’s for the Titans
Millard North 8, Papio South 4 — Alexa Sidel, Mia Orduna and Shariah Stuart all finished with one RBI. Orduna finished with two hits as well.
• Platteview finished in fifth place at the Seward Tournament at Plum Creek Complex Saturday. The Trojans finished 2-1 in the tournament.
Bennington 6, Platteview 1 — Abby Husing finished with two hits and Alex Stoner finished with the lone RBI for the Trojans.
Platteview 7, Aurora 5 — Kaitlyn Jeffrey pitched four innings, allowed two runs and striking out two. Jaedyn Morley and Alyssa Husing each added one RBI.
Platteview 9, Grand Island Central Catholic 7 — The Trojans erased a five run deficit behind a five RBI performance from Alex Stoner and three RBI from Leah Trumble. Both added a home run as well.
Regular Season:
Millard South 9, Bellevue East 7 — Sami Reding and Atiana Rodriguez had three hits for the Chieftains and Vanessa Hineman added two RBI.
Elkhorn South 8, Bellevue West 0 — The Thunderbirds were held to just three hits. Paige Stuck, Emma Gage and Jocelyn Downs all had one.
Gretna 10, Millard North 0 — Grace Buffington pitched three scoreless innings while striking out three. Mackenzie Devine and Emma Schweigart both added two RBI.
Gross 10, Nebraska City 1 — Abbie Jo Gaube finished 3-4 with three runs scored and 5 RBI from the lead off spot. Jenna Skradski went all five innings while giving up one run (unearned) and striking out five.
Papio 16, Omaha Northwest 0 — Bailee Lampman pitched three innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five. Lampman and Maggie Vasa added three RBI while Kaylee Wagner and Brooke Dumont added two RBI each.
Papio South 11, Omaha Central 2 — The Titans finished with 14 hits in this blowout. Lindsey Kelly and Abby Kudym had three hits each and Kudym added three RBI. Mia Orduna, Jenna Shewmaker and Alexa Sidel all added two RBI as well.
Ashland-Greenwood 10, Platteview 8 — The Trojans went into the bottom of the seventh with a 8-6 lead but four runs for Ashland-Greenwood in the seventh decided this one. Kaitlyn Jeffrey and Emma Lewis each had two hits while Lewis added two RBI.
North Platte 3, Gross 1 — The Cougars were held to just three hits while their lone RBI came form Jenna Skradski.
Gross 10, McCook 9 — Led by a 19 hit performance, Mackenna Sidzyik and Raegan Hughes each had a home run. Ellie Zoucha and Abbie Jo Gaube had four and three hits, respectively, while Jenna Skradski and Sidzyik added three RBI each.
Papio South 10, Ralston 0 — Jenna Shewmaker and Maddy Swanson finished with two RBI each and Maddie Waszgis pitched four shout out innings.
Millard South 12, Bellevue West 4 - Ashleigh Ragone led the way for the Thunderbirds with two hits while Emma Chrisman added a home run and two RBI.
Bellevue East 13, Benson 1 - Libby Walls led the way with three hits and five RBI while pitching three innings and giving up just one run. Haylee Johnson and Atiana Rodriguez each added two RBI.