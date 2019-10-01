The Gretna boys cross country team finished second at the Creighton Prep Invite held at Boys Town on Tuesday Sept. 24th. They finished with an overall score of 61. Skutt Catholic finished first with a score of 37. Bellevue West finished sixth, Ralston finished 11th and Gross finished 15th.
Sophomore Colby Erdcamp led the way for the Dragons. He finished third with a time of 16:58.16. Kellen McLaughlin finished first in the B race and sixth overall with a time of 17:14.52. Abdul Malik Ramanzai (14th), Aidan Furley (17th) and Cade Suing (21st) finished out the scoring for Gretna.
Noble Valerio-Booster finished eight overall for Ralston with a time of 17:26.06. Garrett Parker finished 12th overall for Bellevue West with a time of 17:47.07. Freshman Owen Nolte led the way for Gross with a time of 21:10.22.
In the girls race, Gretna finished fifth with a team score of 130. Ralston finished ninth, Bellevue West finished 13th.
For the Dragons, three runners finished in the top 15. Regan Ehlert finished fourth overall with a time of 20:54.74. Kayla Adams and Lilly Brophy finished 13th and 15th, respectively.
Raquel Skerston and Jayden Harrington led the way for Ralston, finishing fifth and eighth overall, respectively.
Alyssa Fjelstad finished 25th for Bellevue West to pace the Thunderbirds.
• Four area schools participated in the Bryan High School Invitational. In this invite, they ran freshman, sophomore, junior and senior races for the boys and the girls. Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Omaha Bryan and Papio South participated in this invite.
In the freshman boys race, Papio South finished their overall with a team score of 26. They were led by Henry Stamps, who finished fifth with a time of 18:38.60 and Bo Crews, who finished ninth with a time of 18:59.50. Bryan’s Francisco Barajas finished third overall with a time of 18:09.20.
In the freshman girls race, the Papio South finished second with a score of 26. They were led by Karli Swanson, Taylor Recoy and Jacque Nelson, who finished 9th, 10th and 13th, respectively. Natalie McNamara finished fifth for Bellevue West with a time of 22:21.10.
In the sophomore boys race, Bryan’s Uriel Flores finished fifth with a time of 17:59.40. Brecken Miller from Papio South finished 10th and Joshua Bugay finished 18th for Bellevue West.
In the sophomore girls race, Alyssa Fjelstad finished second for Bellevue West with a time of 20:59.90. Isabel Stewart finished fifth for Omaha Bryan and Alivia Austin and Braidyn Warak finished 9th and 11th for Papio South.
In the junior boys race, Peyton Hylok finished ninth for Papio South with a time of 18:11.50. Carter Recoy and David Loftus finished 14th and 15th for Papio South as well.
In the junior girls race, Grace Castle and Erin Johnson finished 8th and 10th for Papio South, while Sarah Felten and Haley Hatcher finished 11th and 14th for Bellevue East.
In the senior boys race, Bellevue West finished first as a team and Garrett Parker finished first overall with a time of 17:19.90. Charlie Sims and AJ Taylor finished fourth and fifth as well for the Thunderbirds. Fernando Aranda finished 12th for Bryan and Luke Tyner finished 14th for Bellevue East.
In the senior girls race, Avery Clason finished 14th for Papio South and Sway Threlkeld finished 22nd for Bellevue East.