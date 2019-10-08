The Gretna boy’s finished second at the Boys Town Invitational at Boys Town Thursday.
The Dragons were led by sophomores Evan Liewer, who finished fifth with a time of 17:55.34 and Josh Arend, who finished ninth with a time of 18:11.35. Their scoring was rounded out by Simon Kerr and Cole Johnson, who finished 15th and 16th, respectively.
Platteview finished eighth overall and were led by sophomore Evan Vertuli, who finished 18th with a time of 18:29.69. Gross finished tenth as a team and were led by freshman Owen Nolte, who finished 50th with a time of 20:18.41.
In the girls race, Platteview finished seventh as a team and were led by Claire Kallhoff, who finished sixth with a time of 21:36.06. Emma Middleton finished 17th as well for the Trojans.
Gretna finished eighth as a team and were led by Skylar Ueding, who finished 11th with a time of 22:03.86. Gross was led by Rachel Culhane, who finished 16th with a time of 22:28.66.
• At the UNK Invitational, the Papillion-La Vista South’s boys team finished fourth and the Gretna boys team finished sixth. Papillion-La Vista finished 11th and Bellevue East finished 19th as a team Sept. 30.
Dillon McNeill finished second overall with a time of 16:46.9 to lead the way for Papio South. Kellen McLaughlin finished seventh overall for Gretna with a time of 16:56.1 and Colby Erdkamp finished 17th with a time of 17:35.1. Also for Papio South, Dillon Johnson finished 22nd with a time of 17:43.2.
Ethan Foix finished 26th overall to lead the Monarchs with a time of 17:51.7. Sophomore Branden Schutt led the way for Bellevue East with a time of 20:33.6.
In the girls race, Papio South finished third with a team score of 85. Gretna finished 11th, Papio finished 14th and Bellevue East finished 18th.
Olivia Rosenthal and Kaylie Crews finished second and third overall for the Titans, respectively. Rosenthal finished with a time of 19:37.7 and Crews finished with a time of 19:42.2.
Regan Ehlert led the way for Gretna, finishing 30th with a time of 21:36.5. Renee Thompson led the way for Papio with a time of 22:12.7 and finishing 49th overall. For Bellevue East, Sarah Felten finished with a time of 23:45.8 and finishing 90th overall.
Platteview and Ralston took part in the Class B portion of the invite.
In the boy’s race, the Rams finished 15th with 272 points and the Trojans placed 18th with 329 points.
Ralston’s Noble Valerio-Boster notched fifth place with a time of 17:24.58 to round out the top 30.
In the girl’s race, Platteview finished ninth with 136 while Ralston did not place as a team.
Platteview’s Madison Nash finished fourth with a time of 21:31.91 while Ralston’s Raquel Skerston and Jayden Harrington placed sixth and ninth with times of 21:37.43 and 21:44.64, respectively. Platteview’s Claire Kallhoff placed 16th with a time of 22:27.70 to round out the top 30.
• Bellevue East ran in the Millard West Invite at Walnut Grove Park Friday.
The Chieftains finished fourth in the girl’s race with 110 points and the boy’s finished sixth with 166 points. Millard West took first in both races.
Bellevue East’s Sarah Felten finished 18th with a time of 21:47.35 and Haley Hatcher placed 24th with a time of 22:27.91 while Avary Rech and Piper Policky notched 29th and 30th, respectively, to round out the girl’s top 30.
In the boy’s race, Nate O’Brien placed 30th with a time of 19:32.51.