Papillion-La Vista South and Gretna were one-win shy of advancing to the Metro Tournament championship at Ralston Arena.
Both teams were one-set win away from clinching a spot.
In the first game of the semifinals, the No. 8 seeded Titans lost in five sets to No. 13 seed Millard North. In the first set, Millard North led 11-6 before Papio South took a 20-19 lead and, eventual, 25-23 win to take the set.
The Titans couldn’t close out the second set. They were leading 12-6 before the Mustangs charged back for a 25-23 set win to tie the match at 1-all. In the third set, Papio South led 12-7 and then 21-15 before finish the set with a 25-17 advantage.
Millard North responded with back-to-back set wins. The Mustangs won the fourth set 25-17 before taking a 10-4 lead in the fifth set that set up an, eventual, 15-9 win fifth-set win to take the match 3-2.
Sophie Hendrix and Ava LeGrand finished with 17 and 15 kills and 28 and 24 digs, respectively, while Emma O’Neil blocked five kills attempts and Ashlyn Dierks added 22 assists.
The Titans finished with 120 digs as a team.
No. 3 seed Gretna took on No. 2 Elkhorn South in the next semifinal match. The Dragons won the first set 25-23 on a kill by Skylar Mccune before the sophomore ended the second set with a kill for a 25-18 win to lead 2-0.
The Storm led 17-14 in the third set before finishing the third set with a 25-19 win. In the fourth set, Elkhorn South led 7-1 and then 14-4 on its way to a 25-15 win to tie the match at 2-2.
In the fifth and deciding set, Elkhorn South led 5-1 before five-straight points by Gretna gave the Dragons a 6-5 lead. After the set was tied at 10-all, Elkhorn South went up 13-11 and then scored the next two points for a 15-11 set win.
Mccune tallied 23 kills and Lydia Yost added 18 while Avery Mackling finished with five serving aces. Kenedy Schaecher notched 25 digs while Morgan Sangl and Mccune added 17 digs.
Lauren Anderson totaled 18 digs and 53 assists. The Dragons are 1-2 against the Storm this season.
The Titans made quite a splash to get to the semifinals. They beat No. 9 Omaha Westside in two sets to move to the quarterfinals against No. 1 Papillion-La Vista.
Papio South won the first set before the Monarchs won the second to force a third set. The Titans came up victorious in the third set to beat previously unbeaten Papio for its first loss on the season. The Titans were 0-3 against the Monarchs this season before the match.
Gretna swept No. 14 Omaha Bryan and No. 6 Marian to reach the semifinals.
Papillion-La Vista defeated No. 16 Omaha South before falling to Papio South in quarters. Bellevue East, the 10th seed, lost its opening game to No. 7 Bellevue West before picking up a consolation win. The Thunderbirds fell to Elkhorn South in the quarterfinals.
The Class A district tournament started on Tuesday with the district championships set for Wednesday, today.
Metro Tournament results:
Papio South 2, Westside 0 — The Titans won 25-18 and 28-26 to sweep the Warriors. Hendrix tallied 10 kills and 10 digs while LeGrand and Andjelija Petrovic added nine kills and 10 digs, respectively.
Papio South 2, Papio 1 — The Titans won the first set 25-19 before the Monarchs responded with a 25-12 win in the second set. In the deciding set, the Titans pulled out a 25-20 win. LeGrand totaled 10 kills while Aliah Clarke and O’Neill each tallied four blocks. Delanie Vallinch added 22 digs.
Gretna 2, Bryan 0 — The Dragons won 25-8 and 25-10 for the sweep. Brooklyn Schuler finished with five kills and Schaecher added nine digs with Anderson notching 12 assists.
Gretna 2, Marian 0 — Gretna won 25-21 and 25-22 for the sweep. Mccune and Yost finished with 10 and eight kills, respectively, while combining for 24 digs. Anderson netted 25 assists.
Bellevue West 2, Bellevue East 0 — The Thunderbirds won 25-16 twice for the sweep. West’s Jacki Apel finished with seven kills while Kenzie Keith and Kealy Kiviniemi added five each. Brittney Sheibal tallied 11 digs and Jayna Hope notched 19 assists
East’s Ashley Stenger and Katie Mendick finished with four kills each while Baylee Greene and Riley Jensen added 10 digs and nine assists, respectively.
Bellevue East 2, Benson 0 — The Chieftains won 25-18 and 25-12 for the sweep. Stenger tallied seven kills while Mara Parker finished with six digs and Liv Reitsma added 22 assist. East finished with 13 serving aces as a team.
Elkhorn South 2, Bellevue West 0 — The Storm won 25-17 and 25-12 for the sweep. Destiny Ndam-Simpson finished with seven kills and Sheibal added 10 digs while Hope notched 15 assists.
Burke 2, Bryan 0 — The Bulldogs won 26-24 and 25-13 for the sweep.
Papio 2, Omaha South 0 - The Monarchs won 25-5 and 25-9 for the sweep.