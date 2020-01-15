Morningside junior guard Zach Imig reached an impressive milestone for the No. 1 ranked Mustangs on Wednesday Jan. 8.
A pair of free throws put Imig over the 1,000 point mark for his career.
Imig finished with 10 points, Imig added four rebounds, four assists and a steal for the Mustangs in the contest.
Imig is the third current Mustang to pass the 1,000 point mark as Tyler Borchers and Alex Borchers have already crossed the milestone.
Imig is averaging 12.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game throughout his career at Morningside.
He is averaging 13.5 points per game and 4.2 assists per game this season thus far for the undefeated Mustangs.