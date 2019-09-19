You could hear the collective sigh of relief Saturday night as the Huskers finally put together a ho-hummer 44-8 win against Northern Illinois. Less hand wringing and head scratching for fans was a welcome change of pace.
While there is always room for improvement, NU did a lot of things right on both sides of the ball against the Huskies — ran it well, threw it well, caught it well, tackled well, got in the face of the punter well — it was, well, a stress-free evening in front of the television.
Bowl game watch: NU needs to go 4-5 in the next nine games to be bowl eligible.
Thanks to the weather delay in Ames, Iowa, my DVR of the Nebraska-Northern Illinois game is mostly the Iowa-Iowa State game. Good thing the latter was a good game.
Running backs Dedrick Mills and Maurice Washington look like a solid 1-2 punch if Saturday is true indicator of their complimentary running styles.It’ll be interesting moving forward if the tandem approach will work against bigger, faster Big Ten defensive fronts.
Thanks to goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, the Huskers held the Huskies to no touchdowns — the second time in five games the Blackshirts accomplished the feat (9-6 win last November against Michigan State).
After taking on just northern Illinois, the Huskers travel east Saturday night to face the entire state of Illinois, a loser last week on a last-second field goal to Eastern Michigan. The Illini have a potent offense (34 points per game) and skilled defense (17th nationally in run defense, ninth in sacks and second in tackles for losses) that will give the Huskers fits.
NU has dominated the series, 12-3 all-time and 5-1 since joining the Big Ten. The winning continues, but it won’t be as easy as the Huskers get their first road win under Frost.
Nebraska 27, Illinois 24.