Go Big Ron

Two years ago under Mike Riley, the Huskers would have lost a game with a 17-point halftime lead then not score in overtime. Uh, never mind.
Coaches don't take the ball out of the hands of Heisman Trophy candidates in an overtime period. Two run plays that weren’t Adrian Martinez to start the Huskers’ overtime possession is a telltale sign the sophomore quarterback won’t be spending trophy presentation day in New York City.
Saturday’s loss in Boulder was Nebraska’s fifth consecutive overtime loss. One has to go back to Nov. 28, 2014 in Iowa City, Iowa to find an NU OT W.
You or a watch mate made one or both of these comments: “We’re in great shape — Nebraska gets the ball to start the second half,” and/or “We’re in great shape — all we need is a field goal to force a second overtime.”
What happened to the Huskers’ breakneck speed of running plays to tire/confuse the defense? Maybe it’s time for Head Husker Scott Frost to toss away his laminated color-coded play-calling sheet and just call plays as he would in the backyard.
Colorado had a pair of turnovers and Nebraska scored touchdowns on neither. Those were put-away opportunities missed, especially the fourth-quarter fumble recovery on the heels of Nebraska’s go-ahead score.
Speaking of turnovers . . . the Huskers have committed six in two games and lost that statistical battle against Colorado.
Next up is a home night game against Northern Illinois. The last time the Huskies visited Memorial Stadium they left Lincoln with a 21-17 win that signaled the beginning of the end of the Riley era. Scott Frost isn’t going anywhere for a long time.
Nebraska 49, Northern Illinois 20.