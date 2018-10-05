Go Big Ron

• Knock knock. Who’s there? Owen. Owen who? Owen 4.
• By now you’ve heard the same ol’, same ol’ — a team can’t overcome 13 penalties for 136 yards. Granted, a couple/three calls were marginal at best (did you see roughing the passer against Freedom Akinmoladun?), but the other name-your-favorite 15-yard flag makes you shake your head.
• How does a not-so-mobile QB run for first downs on two third-and-forever inside Purdue territory?
• Nebraska’s offense is playing good enough to not be 0-4. Devine Ozigbo is clearly the Huskers’ best option at running back and Adrian Martinez is as dangerous with his arm as his feet. It’s clearly evident the 0-fer start is clearly on the shoulders of the defense, so it begs the question — is it a lack of talent or a poor game plan by the coaching staff?
• Up next is a night road game at Wisconsin, where the beer runs freely and so, too, does Badger Heisman hopeful running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor has yet to be held under 100 yards for the 3-1 Badgers and is averaging 6.2 yards per carry with five touchdowns. Nebraska won’t be the first team to keep Taylor below the century mark.
• Nebraska will need to play a near perfect game to have any chance against the Badgers, and there’s nothing in the Huskers recent history to say that’s possible. The bad news is the losing streak continues. The good news is Bethune-Cookman is just a couple weeks away.
Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 10.