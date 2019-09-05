One down and 11 to go to Nebraska’s perfect regular season — a belief still held by some after Saturday’s 35-21 win over South Alabama but not the Doubting Thomases who’ve been saying all week this team has been overrated since the spring game.
The most disappointed Husker Saturday might have been backup QB Noah Vedral, who surely thought going into the game his friends and family would see him in action against the Jaguars.
The Blackshirts gets the day’s gold star for keeping the Huskers in the game as South Alabama never established an effective run game and tallied four sacks and 10 tackles for losses.
Word on the street during training camp was NU’s secondary was going to be good — and two picks by Eric Lee Jr., and one by Cam Taylor-Britt proved that prediction to be true (at least through August). A bigger test awaits Saturday in Boulder.
The Nebraska offense was the talk of the post-game airwaves for a completely different reason — it wasn’t very good. NU ran for just 98 yards and a big reason was the offensive line struggles. Cam Jurgens may be a great center one day, but right now that job should belong to Will Farniok.
Someone needs to remind Adrian Martinez that college football is something to enjoy. The sophomore was methodical throughout the day and played with little excitement or energy. Act your age and have some fun.
That Nebraska and Martinez struggled so much on offense makes me wonder if vanilla was the flavor of the day. Will Scott Frost break out the rocky (mountain) road Saturday at Colorado?
Last year, Colorado left Lincoln with a 33-28 win, and it’s safe to say the Huskers want to even the score. The Buffs trounced Colorado State 52-31 in their opener, but they won’t be 2-0 come Saturday night.
Nebraska 45, Colorado 31.