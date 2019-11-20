Another Saturday, another disappointing outcome for Husker fans. Who would’ve thought the Big Red would be mired in a four-game losing streak for a third year in a row?
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is among the best of the best so his 200-yard performance isn’t shocking, but the Husker defense has given up at least 30 points in the last four games — hence the four-game losing streak.
Coming to the defense’s defense, one of Wisconsin’s touchdowns came on a kickoff return and another after starting at the NU 21 following an interception — which makes it a 24-21 game. Wisconsin settled for three field goals — that’s three times the Badgers didn’t reach the end zone.
Speaking of kickoffs, how is it there’s no one on the roster to boot the pigskin into the end zone? And if that’s the case, why not squib kick to at least make it interesting?
Despite the 16-point loss to the Badgers, the game never had the “we have no chance” feel to it as it did against Ohio State and Minnesota. The Huskers moved the ball to the tune of 493 yards against one of the nation’s top defenses, but just never came up with the big play when it needed it the most.
Maybe the critics will ease up on quarterback Adrian Martinez, who looked like his old self against Wisconsin. Then again, maybe it was the recent performances of backups Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey got Martinez to peek in the rear view mirror.
Unsolicited advice to Adrian Martinez: You cannot take a 20-yard sack on first down at the opponent’s 24-yard line, especially when your defense just got a three-and-out to start the second half. Next time you find yourself in that situation, think of the expired milk in your refrigerator — throw it away.
A year ago, it was Devine Ozigbo who was the breakout player of the year, and it looks like another running Dedrick Mills gets the honor in 2019. The difference between the two is Mills has another season in Husker red.
Now the Huskers need to win their final two games to become bowl eligible, and that starts Saturday at Big Ten rival Maryland. Seriously — Maryland in the Big Ten?
Maryland is 3-7 and has given up a boatload of points to just about everyone and the Huskers won’t be any different. The $64,000 question is can NU outscore the Terrapins. A win on the East Coast sets up the day-after-Thanksgiving showdown with Iowa to get bowl eligible.
Nebraska 42, Maryland 17.