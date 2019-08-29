With summer rapidly fading in the rear view mirror, football season is upon us and Husker fans from Bellevue to Bayard are clutching to Scott Frost’s hoodie to join the Big Red’s ride back to college football prominence.
So what’s in store the next three months?
Unlike the final year of Mike Riley’s tenure, fans won’t leave Memorial Stadium before the second-half kickoff.
Adrian Martinez will finish fifth in the Heisman balloting.
The Blackshirts will have a first-team all conference selection for the first time since Randy Gregory in 2014.
NU will return a punt for a touchdown in one of its non-conference games.
Some walk-on player from small-town Nebraska will land a big hit on a kickoff and the TV commentator will go on and on and on about the program’s revered walk-on program.
Analysts will point to Nebraska’s running game as its Achilles heel.
The Associated Press top 10 will not include Nebraska at any point of the season.
NU will finish the regular season 9-3 with losses to Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin.
A segment of Husker fans will complain about a 9-3 season, noting “we shoulda beat Wisconsin.”
The Huskers will lose a tiebreaker to represent the West in the Big Ten title game.
SU will be Nebraska’s opponent in the Outback Bowl.
The South Alabama season opener will not get rained out.
Nebraska 54, South Alabama 17