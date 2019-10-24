Go Big Ron

Nebraska’s first of two bye weeks has come and gone, and the biggest game of Scott Frost’s second season at the helm comes Saturday against Indiana.
Hard to believe, but this will be only the second conference meeting between the Huskers and Hoosiers since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011 (NU won that game 27-22 in 2016).
The Cornhuskers are 4-3 and coming off a blowout loss at Minnesota. Will quarterterback Adrian Martinez play? What about wonder frosh Wan’Dale Robinson? Can the offensive line better protect whomever is taking snaps?
Do you get the sense the honeymoon is starting to wane for Frost and the Husker faithful? There’s more commentary by pundits and social media activists these days about Frost and his coaching staff missing on wide receiver recruits, about Frost’s play calling and about schemes on both sides of the ball. That didn’t take long, did it?
And now here comes 5-2 Indiana with a stronger resume statistically than the Big Red. The Hoosiers have always been stout on defense under coach Tom Allen — especially against the run — and this year adds 33 points per game on offense to its mix.
Indiana freshman phenom quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got banged up in Saturday’s win at Maryland, but no worries as former starter Patrick Ramsey stepped in to lead the way. Rest assured the Husker secondary is going to be tested as the Penix-Ramsey combo has thrown for 17 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
All lot of factors point to an Indiana road win, but this is a season-defining game the Huskers must put in the victory column. Maybe it’s wishful thinking . . . Nebraska 24, Indiana 20.