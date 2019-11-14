The second of two bye weeks has come and gone, and now the Huskers must win 2 of 3 remaining games to continue their season past Thanksgiving. Can NU do it?
Few, if any, thought Nebraska would be 4-5 nine games into the campaign. Lose to Indiana and Purdue? Unheard of back in August.
Twenty-one games into his Nebraska coaching career and Scott Frost continues to fall back on the word culture after every loss. How long does it take to establish culture? If there’s still a segment of the team that isn’t “buying in” to the culture, maybe those players should have been gone some time ago.
At least the football team is doing better than the hoops team. Fred Hoiberg’s squad losing to UC Riverside and Southern Utah — now there’s an oy moment in the halls of the athletic department.
A good chunk of criticism has been placed at the feet of Adrian Martinez, but the sophomore quarterback didn’t play in the losses to Minnesota and Indiana, and led the Huskers to two go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdowns at Purdue only to see the defense crumble after each score. Martinez isn’t having the year most expected, but NU’s biggest issue is on the other side of the ball.
Wisconsin is next on the schedule with All-American running back Jonathan Taylor, who is 10th nationally with 1,259 yards and third nationally with 139 yards per game. Taylor ran for 221 yards last year against the Blackshirts, and there’s no indication to this point things will be better for the Big Red.
Did I mention the Badgers hold these national rankings: second in total defense, third in pass defense and touchdowns allowed and fifth in rushing defense?
One of these weeks, Nebraska is going to record a signature win to signal the arrival of the Frost era. Not going to be Saturday in Lincoln.
Wisconsin 45, Nebraska 20.