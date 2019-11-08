Go Big Ron

I have nothing more to say that hasn’t already been said by pundits near and far since the Huskers’ loss to Purdue.
I’ll only add this — at some point this losing streak falls in the laps of the coaching staff. Sure, Adrian Martinez missed a wide open receiver that would have put Nebraska up 17-0, and, sure, there were plenty of missed tackles to create a how-not-to-tackle video, but not scoring a touchdown on first-and goal from the 3 and giving up two long fourth-quarter touchdown drives to Purdue starts with the men with the headsets.
And I’ll add this one tidbit — put me in the band of fans thinking freshman Luke McCaffrey is the best quarterback on the roster to run this offense, but I’m reminded its often the backup QB who is the darling of the fans because there isn’t enough game action to prove otherwise.
Then there’s one last thing — I don’t care to hear to hear the word culture anymore this season. If the coaching staff hasn’t created the culture (whatever that means) by now, it’s not going to happen with three games left in the season.
Before I forget — Nebraska has a bye week and for the Huskers that probably means bye-bye to a bowl game and bye-bye to any off-season optimism heading into the 2020 season.
With the Huskers off this weekend, here are three predictions for Saturday: Minnesota over Penn State, Wisconsin over Iowa and Alabama over LSU.