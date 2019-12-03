The Huskers finish the season 5-7 and there’s no bowl game this holiday season. The NCAA rule about post-season practices doesn’t make sense to me. Teams that finish under .500 and not bowl eligible are the teams that need practice, not the teams that are 7-5 getting ready to play in the Something Has to Be on ESPN 2 on Dec. 28 Bowl.
Here is your first prediction of the 2020 season — If Adrian Martinez doesn’t change positions, either he or Luke McCaffrey will enter the transfer portal following spring practice.
Said it before and will say it again — the Husker program must exorcise itself from the sins of Steve Pedersen and Harvey Perlman, and beg forgiveness from Frank Solich. I suggest a formal exorcism in front of Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4 — a day before the season kicks off at home against Purdue.
The Husker season — at least in terms of not being bowl eligible — came down to disappointing losses to Colorado, Indiana and Purdue. Those three teams have a combined record of 17-19 and the Nebraska program can’t and won’t turn the corner until it wins against that caliber of opponent.
Words and phrases I no longer care to hear from Scott Frost: culture, lack of depth, mental toughness and character. This staff has had two full seasons to install all of the above, and if it isn’t happening, I don’t think that falls on the players.
Don’t look for 2020 to be the breakout season for Frost regime. The early part of the schedule is manageable, with the noted exception of a visit from Cincinnati. The latter part of the slate, however, is daunting to say the least — at Ohio State, Penn State, at Iowa, at Wisconsin, Minnesota. Here is your second prediction of the 2020 season: NU finishes 7-5 (8-4 if McCaffrey is the starting QB).
Any success NU has next season is contingent on the following: a second running back not named Wan’Dale Robinson, better distribution in the passing game, some semblance of a pass rush and a better defensive scheme to not give up first downs on third-and-long.
As previously noted, Nebraska returns to action on Sept. 5. It’ll be a interesting nine months heading into that season opener at home against Purdue.