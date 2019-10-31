Go Big Ron

Let me know the next time the Huskers get out of their own way — and that includes the coaching staff.
After consecutive runs of 4, 5, 4, 4 and 3 yards, NU leading 14-9 early in the second quarter faced a third-and-3 at the Indiana 19. Why, oh why, does your right-handed quarterback roll left? No trust in your kicker? Fine, run the ball twice. Trust your kicker? Fine, run the ball and try for three points. Bad play call by Scott Frost.
Throw out the Ohio State game, and Nebraska was outscored 59-17 in the third quarter by Colorado, Minnesota and Indiana. Saturday, Nebraska had the Hoosiers in third-and-8, third-and 12 and third-and-7 in their first second half possession and failed to get a stop on any of those plays. It seems opposing coaches are one step ahead of the Husker staff.
Three weeks and three quarterbacks are banged up. Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey combined for 19 carries — most designed runs. There must be little to zero trust in NU’s stable of running backs other than Dedrick Mills and Wan’Dale Robinson.
Nebraska still needs two wins to get bowl eligible and there are just four games left on the schedule. The Huskers’ best chance for a win the rest of the season comes Saturday at Purdue, which is having a just-as-disappointing campaign as the Big Red. Nebraska can’t lose back-to-back games to Indiana schools, can it? Nebraska 31, Purdue 20.