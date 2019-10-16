The Huskers get a chance for some self-reflection with a much-needed bye week to heal some aches, pains and pride, and regroup from Saturday’s 34-7 loss at Minnesota.
Saturday’s hard-to-watch beat down in Minneapolis was another exhibition of the Huskers not able to finish drives. Don’t know what would have been, but the Huskers’ first three possessions reached the Gophers’ 36, 26 and 33-yard lines with zero points to show for it.
Noah Vedral did enough to not only keep Nebraska in the game, but did enough to get the Big Red a win. It’s hard to make reads when defensive linemen are in the backfield on just about every play.
As for the Huskers’ defense, the Blackshirts are battered and bruised after Minnesota ran roughshod possession after possession after possession. And I’ve heard enough about this defense needing to be tougher. It needs more talent.
Here’s one more thing I’ve tired of hearing — Scott Frost talking about the Nebraska way and about how things were 20 years ago. Let the past go and tell this year’s team and teams that will follow to set there own path to success.
NU sits at 4-3 and 2-2 in the conference just past the midway point of the season. Granted, there’s no Orange Bowl in the team’s immediate future, but any bowl game means bonus practice time and the Huskers need just two more wins to reach that goal.
Since the Huskers are idle until Oct. 26, I’ll turn to the Fightin’ Soliches for this week’s prediction. Ohio is underachieving at 2-4 after a disappointing loss Saturday against woeful Northern Illinois, but it’s back to winning column this week.
Ohio 28, Kent State 24.