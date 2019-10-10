At the halfway point a year ago, Nebraska had nary a victory. Here we are 12 months later and the Big Red sits at 4-2 and still in contention for a Big Ten West Division title. So why the anxiety?
Don’t make too much of the 13-10 final against Northwestern. To put things in perspective about the Wildcats’ defense, a week earlier unbeaten Wisconsin finished with 243 total yards (130 on the ground with Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor). Nebraska this week finished with 319 total yards and 133 on the ground. Maybe Northwestern knows what its doing on that side of the ball.
Bowl game magic number: two.
That Noah Vedral from Wahoo (with a little help of Wan’dale Robinson) and Lane McCallum from Norfolk stood tall at the end of Saturday’s game has to do wonders for in-state recruiting. Talk about your beer-hoisting moments in those towns.
The Huskers got through the day without a turnover, which the same couldn’t be said for Northwestern thanks to Lamar Jackson’s interception late in the fourth quarter. A couple national TV guys said the Huskers got away with a pass interference on the play and maybe so, but the Wildcats also had their share of favorable calls the same TV guys failed to mention.
If Adrian Martinez is out for Saturday’s tilt at Minnesota, don’t look for the Huskers to change their offensive approach. If anything, the offense will work at a faster pace.
Minnesota is 5-0 and tied with Wisconsin atop the Big Ten West. The Gophers play fast and have weapons all over the place in QB Tanner Morgan, running back Rodney Smith and wideout Rashod Bateman. Stop big plays and the Huskers stop Minnesota.
At the season’s start, most folks — me included — had this in the Husker win column, but as Duluth, Minn., native Bob Dylan told us, the times they are-a-changin’.
Minnesota 35, Nebraska 17.