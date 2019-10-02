Anyone who was that surprised at Saturday’s outcome went into the game wearing rose-colored glasses.
First thing first: Ohio State is one of the three best teams in the nation, if not the best. There are NFL-caliber players everywhere you turn. When the Buckeyes roll, they steamroll and three NU turnovers didn’t help matters.
Second thing second: Coaches at this level learn little about their teams in runaway victories over Northern Illinois. Husker fans need to take the Ohio State game for what it is — a barometer of where the Nebraska program is compared to the game’s elite.
Third thing third: The season is not over. Nebraska will have plenty of chances to prove itself in the Big Ten West. If Saturday’s result happens against the likes of Minnesota and Iowa, then you can worry.
Here’s your positive takeaway from Saturday night — OSU outscored Nebraska 10-7 in the second half with its starters playing into the fourth quarter. The Huskers showed no signs of quit and that’s light years ahead of where this this team was two years ago.
It took just 17 games into his tenure as head coach, but it’s chuckling to read Facebook comments about Scott Frost being overpaid, about Scott Frost needing to make personnel changes, about Scott Frost, well, losing games like Tom Osborne did to Oklahoma.
Speaking of Facebook, best post from Saturday night was comparing the Huskers to Bellevue East High School. Oh, and Adrian Martinez sucks.
Your apples-to-apples comparison comes Saturday when Northwestern visits Lincoln. The Wildcats are 1-3 but own back-to-back overtime wins against Nebraska. Northwestern has its deficiencies on offense averaging just 15 points per game, but as usual is stout on defense.
The NU vs. NU games are rarely a blowout, but don’t expect to see a third overtime in a row between the West Division rivals.
Nebraska 31, Northwestern 20.