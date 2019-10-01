The NSAA has released the 2019-2020 Class A-C girls golf district assignments. Districts are played Oct. 7th.

District A-1

Site: Awarii Dunes

Host School: Kearney High School

Teams: Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Bryan

District A-2

Site: Lake Maloney Golf Course

Host School: North Platte High School

Teams: Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Gretna

District A-3

Site: Holmes Golf Course

High School: Lincoln East

Teams: Ralston/Mercy

District A-4

Site: Indian Creek Golf Course

High School: Elkhorn High School

Teams: Papillion-La Vista

District B-1

Site: River Wilds

High School: Blair High School

Teams: Gross, Platteview

