The NSAA has released the 2019-2020 Class A-C girls golf district assignments. Districts are played Oct. 7th.
District A-1
Site: Awarii Dunes
Host School: Kearney High School
Teams: Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Bryan
District A-2
Site: Lake Maloney Golf Course
Host School: North Platte High School
Teams: Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Gretna
District A-3
Site: Holmes Golf Course
High School: Lincoln East
Teams: Ralston/Mercy
District A-4
Site: Indian Creek Golf Course
High School: Elkhorn High School
Teams: Papillion-La Vista
District B-1
Site: River Wilds
High School: Blair High School
Teams: Gross, Platteview