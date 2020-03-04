Bellevue East competed in the District A-2 tourney, posting a 1-1 record. The Chieftains finished with a final record of 8-16.
Bellevue East 51, Lincoln Southeast 34 — The Chieftains gained some separation in the second quarter by outscoring Southeast 18-8 and going up 26-15 at the half.
Baylee Egan led the way for the Chieftains. recording 13 points and 16 rebounds. Egan also recorded seven offensive rebounds and two steals. Keiley Hein and Riley Jensen finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Jensen added seven rebounds.
Millard South 67, Bellevue East 36 — East was only able to put up 10 points in the first half against the stingy South defense and could not mount a comeback.
Jensen led the way with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Hein and Mya Skoff added nine and seven points each, respectively.
In District A-4 action:
Bellevue West 63, Omaha Bryan 24 — The Thunderbirds rolled in the opening-round game, taking a 18-2 lead in the first quarter and never looking back.Stellar sophomore Taryn Wharton finished with a game-high 16 points for West.
She added four assists and two steals. Siarra Roberts recorded 13 points and five rebounds. Ten Thunderbirds scored in the win. Bryan finished their season with a record of 2-20.
Lincoln East 63, Bellevue West 37 — The Thunderbirds went down 29-7 after the first quarter and could not close the gap on East.
Taryn Wharton was the lone Thunderbird in double-digits with 12 points. Siarra Roberts added nine points and four rebounds. The Thunderbirds finish their season with a 10-14 record.
In District A-7 action:
Lincoln Southwest 37, Gretna 24 — The Dragons struggled on offense throughout this one, only scoring 11 first half points and 13 second half points.
Junior Avery Kallman recorded 12 points to lead the Dragons in scoring. Jaiden Albright and Alexis Spier added four points each, respectively.
The Dragons finished their season with a 10-13 season record.