The girl’s state brackets have been released and there are two area teams that qualified for the big dance. The Papillion La Vista Monarchs and the Platteview Trojans will continue their season in Lincoln and will attempt to go on a three-game run that they will never forget.
The Monarchs are the six seed in Class A and they will take on Lincoln East at 8:45 on Thursday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. This will be the second time these two teams have faced off, with Lincoln East taking the first match up 60-52 back on February 8th. This game was at Lincoln East so the neutral floor this time around will be sure to help the Monarchs.
Papio comes into this one at 20-5 and the district A-6 champions. Lincoln East sits at 22-3 and were crowned as the district A-4 champions. In their first matchup, Papio held a 44-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter but were outscored 22-8 in the final quarter to drop the contest.
Papio is led by the dynamic duo of seniors coming into their final state tournament. Lindsey Ingwerson and Olivia Boudreau have anchored this team and head coach Josh Siske all season and they will have to continue to do so to have a shot to win this one.
Ingwerson is averaging 16.7 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game on 55 percent shooting from the field. She is coming off a career high 31 points against Papio South on Thursday night. Boudreau is averaging 15.2 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game. She also snags 2.1 steals per game on the defensive end.
The Spartans are a stellar defensive team, only allowing their opponent just under 44 points per game and 14 steals per game. The Spartans leading scorers this season are Taylor Searcy at 12.4 points per game and Charlotte Bovaird at 12.0 points per game.
It will be critical for the Monarchs to get off to a good start and not get behind early because against a defense like Lincoln East, it is not easy to mount a comeback.
Over in Class B, the seven seeded Platteview Trojans will take on the two seeded Beatrice Orangemen at 7:00 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Trojans finish their season 15-7, going 9-0 at home but just 5-6 on the road and 1-1 on neutral sites.
The Trojans have yet to play Beatrice on the season. Beatrice finished the season 19-3 and won their district final game over Holdrege 50-16. The Trojans defeated Hastings 38-30 in their district final to advance to Lincoln.
Platteview has relied on defense all season and their defense will have to be top notch to win this one. The Trojans lack size so they will need to force turnovers and get easy buckets in transition to win this one.
What the Trojans do not lack is experience and leadership. Almost everybody on the team that plays valuable minutes are seniors and they know this is their last shot to make some magic happen. This has been a benefit the Trojans have had all season.