Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 43 — The Thunderbirds were tied with the Thunderbolts after the first quarter, but were outscored 20-9 in the second quarter to fall behind heading into the half.
Siarra Roberts led the way with 18 points for Bellevue West. Taryn Wharton recorded 12 points and four rebounds for the Thunderbirds as well. Bellevue West shot just 15-for-43 in this one.
Omaha Westside 45, Gretna 39 - The Dragons led 23-14 at the half, but were outscored 18-6 in the third quarter to fall behind.
Alexis Spier led the way for Gretna with 15 points. Avery Kallman and Jaiden Albright added seven and five points, respectively.
Gretna 56, Grand Island 40 — The Dragons held a 21-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter and never looked back from there. The Dragon defense suffocated Grand Island all game long.
Alexis Spier and Jaiden Albright finished with 14 and 10 points to lead the Dragons, respectively. Hanna Spearman recorded nine points and Avery Kallman and Madison Haddix each recorded eight points, respectively.
Gretna 69, Burke 50 — Gretna scored 40 points in a first half offensive outburst to take a commanding lead into the half.
Jaiden Albright finished with 18 points while Hanna Spearman added 14. Madison Haddix added 11 points.
Omaha Mercy 63, Gross Catholic 43 — The Cougars were outscored 20-8 in the second quarter and could not overcome that deficit. Gross falls to 9-3 on the season with the loss.
The Cougars were held to single digit scoring in the second and the fourth quarter.
Papillion-La Vista 51, Millard North 49 — The Monarchs led 26-20 at the half and held off a late Mustang run to secure the win.
Olivia Boudreau scored 23 points to pace the Monarchs. Lindsey Ingwerson finished with 14 points.
Papillion-La Vista 71, Lincoln Southeast 41 — The Monarchs routed the Knights to improve their season record to 12-1 and extend their winning streak to four.
Lindsey Ingwerson led the way with 17 points scored. Olivia Boudreau and Brooklyn Wrice added nine and seven points, respectively. Eleven players scored in this one for the Monarchs.
Papillion-La Vista South 64, Omaha North 40 — The Titans defeated the Vikings to move to 5-6 on the season behind consistent offense and solid defense throughout.
Lincoln Southwest 59, Papillion-La Vista South 41 — The Titans dropped this road contest to Lincoln Southwest to fall to 5-7 on the season. Lincoln Southwest got off to a great start and never looked back.
Concordia 54, Ralston 45 — Concordia outscored the Rams 18-9 in the second quarter, which would end up being the deciding factor.
E’saunjia Stewart recorded 22 points, five rebounds and two steals. Natalya Wells added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Rams.
South Sioux City 68, Ralston 41 — The Cardinals outscored the Rams 35-13 in the second and third quarters to pull away with this one.
Eight different Rams scored in this one in a balanced offensive night. Natalya Wells led the way with nine points and 15 rebounds.
E’saunjia Stewart and Alex Johnson each added eight points, respectively.
Platteview 47, Ashland-Greenwood 36 — The Trojans allowed just 15 first half points to give them the lead at the half.
Platteview had relied n defense all season and this one was no exception.
Wahoo 47, Platteview 31 — The Trojans struggled on offense in this one, scoring double digit points in just one quarter. The Trojans fall to 8-3 after this loss.