Bellevue East
Coach: Brittany Wilson
2018-19 record: 3-20
Outlook: The Chieftains are returning everyone from last season so they will look to be greatly improved from their record. Sami Reding, Hattie Baird, Olivia Silva and Avery Heilig will look to lead the team. Riley Jensen, Olivia Reitsma and Mackenzie Riemer will provide depth. The Chieftains have a lot of young potential and talent for coach Wilson to utilize.
Bellevue West
Coach: Dane Bacon
2018-19 record: 8-15
Outlook: Coach Bacon will look to improve upon the Thunderbirds record last season in his second season as head coach. Siarra Roberts returns after averaging 14 points per game and six rebounds per game last year as a junior. Taryn Wharton, Emma Chrisman and Dani Peterson will also provide valauble minutes and production for the Thunderbirds.
Gretna
Coach: Jerome Skrdla
2018-19 record: 7-12
Outlook: The Dragons are experienced at the guard position and should be able to improve upon their record from last year. Alexis Spier will be back after having to sit out last year due to injury. She was all-conference as a sophomore. Other seniors Hanna Spearman and Madison Haddix will also help lead the Dragons. Avery Kallman, Jaiden Albright, Jenna Marshall and Sidney Reimer will help provide depth.
Gross
Coach: Marty Gilson
2018-19 record: 16-10
Outlook: Coach Gilson comes in for his first season and has a young team to start with and build a culture. Mackenna Sidzyik, Julia Miller, Jenna Skradski and Rachel Culhane will all be valuable contributors for coach Gilson. They lost a lot of production from last season so the Cougars will need younger players to step into those roles to be successful.
Papillion-La Vista
Coach: Josh Siske
2018-19 record: 22-5
Outlook: The Monarchs are coming off an impressive 2018-19 campaign and will look to be even better this season. They are led by Olivia Boudreau, who averaged 15 points per game last season. Lindsey Ingwerson is also returning after averaging 12 points per game and seven rebounds per game last season. Jenna Hoelscher, Erica Broin, Brooklyn Wrice, Olivia Kraft and Caitlyn Ryan will provide depth and valuable minutes for the Monarchs.
Papillion-La Vista South:
Coach: Andy Gerlecz
2018-19 record: 9-14
Outlook: The Titans will be led by Emily Richards and Kenzie Reagan, who are returning multiple year letter winners. Richards averaged 13 points per game last season for the Titans. They will look to Lydia Hodges, Tate Norblade, Alayna Kustka and Kara Lang to provide minutes, production and depth for the Titans.
Platteview
Coach: Gary Wood
2018-19 record: 15-11
Outlook: The Trojans are returning Anna Koehler, Halle Johnson and Emma Lewis to their team and they will all be key contributors to this team. Koehler set a school record with 113 steals last season. They will also get valuable minutes and depth from Jessica Wellman, Racheal McDonald, Lindsey Huftless, Veronica Guenther, Ally Kuhl and Katia Hobbs.
Ralston
Coach: Paul Markley
2018-19 record: 0-22
Outlook: The Rams are returning four varsity starters from last season and adding guard Kennedy Walls to make up their starting five. The Rams have a solid group of contributors and will improve upon their 2018-19 record. E’saunjia Stewart, Natalya Wells, Carmen Dudley and Alex Johnson are the returning starters for the Rams. *Omaha Bryan did not send in a outlook this season*