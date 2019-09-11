The Cougars came up short behind a huge fourth-quarter performance to fall 34-28 against Mount Michael at Bryan Stadium Friday night.
Gross (0-2) trailed 27-7 after three quarters before outscoring the Knights 21-7 in the final quarter to give themselves a shot with the last possession before an interception in the closing seconds ended the game.
“The guys came out in the second half with a greater intensity and focus. We cleaned up some pass protection and made some big plays on defense that really got us back in the game,” Gross head coach Thomas Van Haute said. “If we could’ve pieced that together for four quarters, it might’ve been a different outcome.”
Gross quarterback Jake McGregor threw for 300 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Charles Monico added plenty of receptions to go along with his interception on defense.
The Knights opened the scoring with a 46-yard field goal to lead 3-0 after the first quarter.
The Gross responded with a big play in the beginning of the second quarter. Monico intercepted the Knights for a 39-yard interception return for a TD to lead 7-3.
“That was a big jolt. It was a great play by Chuck and re-energized us and refocused us,” Van Haute said. “Those are the type of plays we need to make over the course of a four-quarter game. We just didn’t make enough of them.”
Minutes later, Mount Michael hit back with a two-yard rushing touchdown with four minutes left in the half before hitting a 68-yard TD and a 44-yard field goal, in the last two minutes of second quarter, to lead 20-7 at halftime.
The Knights struck for a 68-yard touchdown pass for the only scoring of the third quarter for Mount Michael to lead 27-7.
The fourth quarter is when the Cougars started to find their groove offensively. On fourth and 14 in their own territory to start the fourth, McGregor found Monico down the away sideline for the Cougars to be inside the Mount Michael five-yard line.
McGregor capped the drive off with a five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dylan Felty to cut the deficit to 27-14 with 10:11 left in the game.
Mount Michael quickly responded with a 73-yard touchdown pass, a minute later, to lead 34-14.
Gross kept moving offensively. After moving the ball down the field, McGregor capped off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown to wide receiver Nathan Fiscus with 7:12 left in the contest.
The Cougars recovered an onside kick that bounced over the whole Knights onside kick unit for a Gross recover. Unfortunately, the Cougars were forced to punt to end the offensive series.
“Honestly, he was doing that the whole week. We ran our onsides and he did a great job with that, so I’m not surprised by that result,” Van Haute said. “It’s just unfortunate after that turn of events, we can’t make a big play on offense and move the ball. That was tough after that big recovery.”
After the Gross defense stopped the Knights, Felty brought the Cougars to within six points on a 58-yard touchdown reception. Felty caught the ball over the middle before breaking through multiple tacklers to find the endzone with three minutes left in the game.
“It all started with protection. We started to protect the passer and Jake (McGregor) made some good reads. That’s what the offense can do when you have time and guys run good routes,” Van Haute said about the offense in fourth quarter.
The Cougar defense forced a three and out on the ensuing drive to give the ball back to the offense with under a minute left. After a sack and intentional grounding, Gross turned the ball over for the comeback attempt to fall short.
The fourth quarter performance was a big step for a Cougar team still finding out how to replace their offensive foundation that graduated from last year’s team.
“We’re not an overly big team, so we are relying on the quarterback to get the ball out of his hand to our skill guys in the open field,” Van Haute said. “It’s been a change, but we’ve been running this since January. The kids are familiar, but it is a big change from last year. We’re still working the kinks out but today you saw the glimpses of what this offense can be.”