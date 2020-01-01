Ralston and Bryan competed in the Jim McGrath Invite at Ralston on Dec. 20-21.
For Bryan, Mohamud Abdi finished first in the 106-pound weight class, Jaylon Walker was first in the 220-pound weight class, Abdi Mohamed was first in the 132-weight class and Noor Salat was first in the 113-weight class.
Toby Wingender (145) and Chase Pokett (170) finished second in their respective weight classes and Yusuf Mohamed (126) and Teddy Pokett (152) finished third in their respective weight classes.
For Ralston, Noah Talmedge finished first in the 145-pound weight class while Bradyn Anaya (113) and Miguel James (152) placed second in their respective weight classes.
David Hernandez (285) and Jeremy McKee (120) finished third in their respective weight classes.
• Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Gretna, Papio, Papio South all competed in the Flatwater Fracas Dec. 20-21.
The two-day tournament in Grand Island had teams participate in dual matches throughout the two days.
West finished 0-8 with losses to Gretna, Fairbury, Smith Center, Manhattan, Great Bend, Bennington, Lincoln Northeast and Kearney.
East finished 2-6 with wins over Lincoln Northeast and Smith Center and losses to Burke, Papio South, Northwest, Grand Island, Beatrice and Lincoln Southeast.
Gretna finished 3-5 with wins over Smith Center, Bellevue West and Fairbury and losses to Cheyenne East, Columbus, Manhattan, Papio and Lincoln Southeast
Papio finished 3-2 with wins over Blair, Cheyenne East and Lincoln Southeast and losses coming against Columbus and Great Bend.
Papio South finished 5-3, defeating Lincoln Southeast, Manhattan, Northwest, Bellevue East and Lincoln Northeast. Their losses came to Norfolk, Hastings and Lincoln East.
• Platteview hosted the Platteview Invite on Dec. 20.
For the Trojans, Nick Horst (182), Garrett Johnson (145), Jacob Rehbein (220) and Elliot Steinhoff (152) all finished second in their respective weight classes.
Nick Demonte finished third in the 132-pound weight class.
Due to holiday publication deadlines, all weekend results completed too late for publication.