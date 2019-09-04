Platteview opened the season with an away showdown against Lincoln Christian Friday night. The Trojans escaped with a one-point victory in a 30-29 double OT thriller.
Lincoln Christian lead 7-0 after the first quarter before senior running back Tobius Nixon tied the game with a eight-yard rushing touchdown. The Crusaders added a TD and two-point conversion to lead 15-7 at halftime.
Nixon scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, including the Trojans converting a two-point conversion, to tie the game at 15-all.
Neither team scored in the final quarter to head into OT. In the first OT, senior running back Jed Christensen took the lead on a two-yard TD and then added a two-point conversion to lead 23-15.
The Crusaders responded with a rushing TD and two-point conversion to head into the second overtime.
Lincoln Christian scored on a 10-yard rushing TD and then failed the two pointer to give the Trojans their final attempt. Nixon tied the game on a three-yard TD and then senior kicker Anthony Fuccio connected on the extra point to give Platteview the season opener victory.
The Trojans outgained the Crusaders 344-227 in total yardage.
Christensen complied 222 rushing yards while Nixon added 76 yards.
Platteview hosts Ashland-Greenwood Friday night.
• No. 1 ranked Bellevue West took on Lincoln High in Lincoln Friday night. The T-birds defeated the Links 63-6 to open the season.
Bellevue West quickly jumped ahead in the first quarter with three touchdowns. Senior running back Jevyon Ducker scored on a six-yard run, senior quarterback Nate Glantz hooked up with senior Devin Mills and Ducker for 16 and 8 yard touchdowns.
In the second quarter, Glantz found senior wide receiver Zavier Betts for a 46-yard touchdown and then a 44-yard TD with a rushing TD by Ducker sandwiched in the middle to lead 42-0 at halftime.
Ducker added a nine-yard touchdown and then the Links scored for the T-birds to lead 49-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
Glantz and senior running back Wyatt Cooper scored rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to finish the game.
Ducker rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns while Glantz completed 16 of 26 for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Watts caught four passes for 121 yards and sophomore Micah Riley caught four passes for 43 yards.
Senior defensive back Cruz Jurado added an interception of defense.
Bellevue West travels to Bellevue West for the Bellevue showdown Friday night.
• Gretna opened the season with a Thursday night game against No. 2 ranked Millard South at Buell Stadium. The Dragons fell 53-7 to the Patriots to start the season with a 0-1 record.
The Patriots opened the scoring with a first quarter field goal before Millard South quarterback TJ Urban added a rushing TD.
Millard South running back Isaiah Harris scored touchdown runs of 36 and 44 yards in the second quarter to lead 24-0 at half.
In the third quarter, Harris added another rushing TD and Urban threw for a TD.before Gretna’s Trevor Marshall, a junior, scored on a 77-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.
The Patriots added two more touchdowns the rest of the way.
Gretna’s Zane Flores split time with senior Jamison Arkfeld at quarterback.
The freshman finished 10 for 17 for 59 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Colby Scholl, a junior, caught seven passes for 39 yards.
Gretna travels along Highway 370 to Papillion-La Vista South at Foundation Field for a week two matchup.
• Gross Catholic traveled to Class B No. 5 Roncalli for a Friday matchup. The Cougars dropped the season opener 42-7 to the Crimson Pride.
Roncalli quarterback Jack Dotzler scored on a seven-yard rushing TD in the first quarter before Dotzler added three passing and one rushing touchdown in the second quarter to lead 35-0 at halftime.
The Crimson Pride added a third-quarter touchdown and then Gross senior quarterback Jack McGregor found senior wide receiver Dylan Felty for a four-yard TD in the fourth for the final score.
The Cougars were 3 of 12 on third-down conversion, but the defense held the Roncalli offense to only 2 of 7 on third downs.
McGregor finished 17 of 37 for 181 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Senior tight end Arthur Deseck caught five passes for 91 yards while Felty finished with four receptions for 39 yards.
Sophomore cornerback Lucas Gewinner added an interception of defense for the Cougars.
Gross hosts Mount Michael, who defeated Ralston in week one, at Bryan Stadium Friday night.
• Bellevue East took on No. 3 Omaha Westside on the road Friday. The Chieftains fell 35-0 to the Warriors.
Westside scored a touchdown in the first and third quarters while adding three second quarter touchdowns for the win.
Bellevue East sophomore quarterback Luke Johannsen finished 10 of 18 for 75 yards, while senior tight end Gage Dengel corralled four passes for 49 yards.
The Chieftains host Bellevue West Friday night.
• Bryan took on South Sioux City at home Friday. The Bears lost 56-27 to the Cardinals to open the season with a 0-1 record.
Senior running back Jaylon Walker opened the scoring with a 68-yard rushing touchdown for the Bears to lead 6-0 with 10:30 remaining in the first quarter.
After the Cardinals responded with a TD, junior Tyler Moore returned the ensuing kickoff for a 60-yard TD for the Bears to lead 12-7 with 8:38 left in the first.
South Sioux City responded with a 49-yard touchdown pass. Then on the ensuing drive on third down, Walker threw the ball on a running back pass for a 57-yard TD to junior wide receiver Tywon Terrell for a 20-14 lead with 6:25 left in the first quarter.
The Cardinals added three touchdowns in the third quarter to lead 35-20 at half.
After three second half touchdowns by South Sioux City, Bryan sophomore quarterback Tobin Wingender found Walker for a TD with 1:23 left in the game.
The Cardinals outgained the Bears 471-295 in total yards.
Wingender threw for 77 yards, a TD and an interception, while Walker carried the ball 17 times for 97 yards and added three receptions for 51 yards. Terrell, junior Larry Brown and sophomore Don Hannon came up with interceptions for the Bears.
Bryan travels to Omaha South for a Friday showdown at Collin Field.