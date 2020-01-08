Bellevue East, Gretna and Ralston competed in the Bennington Badger Duals on Saturday.
The Chieftains had five wrestlers go undefeated on the day. Their undefeated wrestlers were sophomore Garrett Grice (126), junior Daniel DeRosier (132), senior Caelan Hester (138), senior Dalton Flibotte (152) and junior Preston Welch (HWT).
Bellevue East went 3-2 on the day, defeating Wahoo 42-27, Gretna 48-33 and Fairbury 45-30. They lost to No. 2 Lincoln East 54-29 and Elkhorn South 46-36.
Gretna went 2-2 on the day, defeating Crete 63-11 and Fairbury 48-31. The Dragons lost to Bellevue East 48-33 and Lincoln East 57-21.
Ralston finished 2-3 on the day, defeating Crete 53-24 and Ashland-Greenwood 36-33. The Rams lost to Elkhorn South 60-15, Bennington 53-15 and Wahoo 47-34.
• Papio participated in the Creighton Prep Tom Dineen Invitational, hosted by Creighton Prep on Saturday.
The Monarchs had multiple wrestlers place in this meet and continued their impressive wrestling.
Cole Price (152) and Carson Maas (182) placed first in their respective weight classes.
Ian Rudner (126) and Coleton Haggin (145) placed second in their respective weight classes.
Alek Abels (195), Jordan Bobier (120) and Alex Morris (170) placed third in their respective weight classes.
• Omaha Bryan won the Central City Duals on Dec. 28 at Central City High School. The Bears were 5-0 on the day and did not run into much interference in their path to victory.
The Bears defeated Grand Island 75-6, Central City 45-27, Centura 78-6, Mount Michael 77-6 and Raymond Central 62-12.