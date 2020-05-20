Like father, like son. People hear the phrase a lot, but rarely see it fulfilled to the extent of the Siske family.
Ron Siske coached at Ralston for 37 years, coached basketball for more than 40 and continues to help in the community. His sons Tony, Randy, Tommy and Josh are all high school coaches and teachers — just like their father.
In his 40 years of coaching, Ron coached track and field, basketball, tennis and some cross country. He helped in any way that he could.
Tommy is following in his father’s footsteps at Ralston while youngest son Josh is at Papillion-La Vista.
Tony Siske recently made the move from Norfolk to Crete as the boys basketball head coach and Randy an assistant boys basketball coach at Mead.
“They were around me,” Ron Siske said about his sons growing up. “I didn’t push teaching or coaching, but they were around me.
“My oldest son Tony, when he was in grade school, we went up and played in the Creighton Prep sophomore tournament over Christmas time and Tony was going to do my scorebook. The coach from Creighton Prep came up and asked if he knew what he was doing and I said ‘Yeah, he knows what’s going on’ and they asked if he could do the official book. So as a grade-school kid he was the official scorekeeper at a basketball game.”
Tommy was the odd man out for a while, as he started his career as an accountant while his three brothers took the role of teacher and coach immediately.
“My dad had a really big boys tennis team and asked if I wanted to make a little money and be his assistant,” Tommy said.
“So, I went and worked as his assistant coach for a couple seasons.
“When I was doing that I really enjoyed it and that was when I learned that accounting probably wasn’t the right profession for me. I went back to school and got a teaching and coaching degree.”
Josh on the other hand knew he wanted to be a coach and a teacher and a young age.
“My dad being a teacher and a coach and my mom was a teacher before she was a stay-at-home mom and raised us,” Josh said. “Me especially, I always thought I was going to be a coach and a teacher and never really thought anything else.
“He [dad] had a huge impact on all of us. He ran the youth program at Ralston so he was in charge of that for basketball so we were always seeing him interact with kids and just the impact he had on our friends and kids around us.”
Josh added “the rest of us, except for probably Tommy, for a long time didn’t know anything other than teaching or coaching.”
Josh has been at Papio for six years after spending his first three at Crete. He is currently the boys tennis coach and girls basketball coach.
Tommy has spent all 12 of his coaching seasons at Ralston for tennis and seven basketball seasons at Morton Magnet Middle School in Omaha before that. He is the head boys and girls tennis coach and the girls JV basketball coach.
Another constant with Ron has been his connection to Ralston and that is not changing anytime soon.
“Ralston has been home,” Siske said. “Ever since my wife and I got married we’ve lived in the school district and this is where I am and where I am going to be.
“I am still trying to do a little bit around the community and coach at the middle school. I’ve been coaching basketball and track there for three years and next year I am going to help out with volleyball.”
Ron said building long-lasting relationships with students and fellow coaches has been a rewarding feeling from his years on the sidelines.
“The first guy that I was lucky enough to be an assistant for was coach Gary Dubbs,” Ron said of his mentor, who died in 2017. “We built up a great relationship and he let me do my thing and if I were doing something he didn’t like he would tell me and say, ‘Hey, you need to work on this.’ ”
Josh and Tommy agree with pops — one of the best parts of coaching are the relationships built.
“The relationships you make with the kids and helping them make improvements in the game and in their lives,” Tommy said. “I feel very supported. People in the community want to see us succeed and try to give us any support that they can.”
“The way you can watch kids grow up and see them from their freshman year to their senior year is so fun to me,” Josh said. “You watch kids mature and what you focus on whether it is on the court or off the court, to see that growth is awesome. You hope that you have an impact on kids in a positive way.”
Josh also shares the love for the Papillion community, just as hid dad did in Ralston.
“It’s like small town feel for a Class A school,” Josh said. “Coach Ryan is such a great athletic director but the whole community of Papillion is great.
“It really is a pretty special community and that is why you don’t see people leave too often. People get into Papillion and they stay because it is so great.”