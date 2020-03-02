The Cinderella run for the Gretna Dragons(11-13) came up one game short of the the state tournament as Omaha Central(21-3) ran away from an upset minded Dragon team 55-36.
It started out as a low scoring defensive chess match. Points were hard to come by, but after the first quarter Gretna held a slim 7-6 lead.
However, midway through the second quarter, the Eagles came to life as they went on an 11-2 run to go into the half up eight points by a score of 21-13.
Coming out of the locker rooms the Eagles picked up right where they left off as they boosted their lead up to digits. The Dragons after trailing by as much as 16 points in the third quarter once had the deficit cut down to 10 before Central sank a three to end the third quarter to halt the rally attempt.
The Eagles would limit Gretna to just six fourth quarter points to put away the Dragons in the Class A-3 district final.
Senior Ely Doble lead the Dragons with 14 points. Central's Latrell Wrightsell had the game high 21 points.