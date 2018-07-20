For the second straight year, Bellevue man Greg Dowe came out on top at the City of Papillion Mayor’s Triathlon at Walnut Creek.
Dowe, 31, finished in exactly 1 hour and won by an 8-second spread over runner-up Eric Moser of Omaha. Dowe had the eighth best showing in the swimming portion and the fourth best biking effort before leading all competitors in the run, finishing in 17:40.
Moser posted the best time in the swimming and biking events before being overtaken by Dowe. Rounding out the overall top five is Caleb Smidt of Omaha in third, Tyler Byrd of Bennington in fourth and Lincoln Murdoch of Omaha in fifth.
Omaha’s Camila Rutford earned the top spot in the women’s results by finishing the course in 1:10.22, good for 12th overall. Rutford had the fastest time among the women in the biking and running. Following Rutford was Christina Bentley of Papillion, Samantha Scheffler of Hancock, Iowa; Jodi Seevers of Gretna and Sara Stahl of Bellevue.
The triathlon course included a 500-meter swim, 13-mile bike and 5-kilometer run with 161 competitors completing the course. It took place Sunday morning.
Female age group winners: 15-19 — Helen Hitz, Omaha. 20-29 — Rutford, Omaha. 30-39 — Bentley, Papillion. 40-49 — Seevers, Gretna. 50-59 — Mary Byrd, Bennington. 70-99 — Jane Connell, Shenandoah, Iowa.
Male age group winners: 15-19 — Paul Noble, Grand Island. 20-29 — Eric Moser, Omaha. 30-39 — Dowe, Bellevue. 40-49 — Tim Lavington, Greenwood. 50-59 — Scott Croner, Lincoln. 60-69 — Lincoln Murdoch, Omaha. 70-99 — Mike Manna, Omaha.