Platteview and Ralston finished first and second, respectively, in the District B-1 girls meet at Waverly High School Thursday. The Trojans finished with 32 points and the Rams tallied 46 points to qualify for state as a team.
Gross finished in eighth place.
Ralston's Jayden Harrington won first place with a time of 19:50.72 while Ralston's Raquel Skerston finished second with a time of 20:23.72 and Platteview's Madison Nash placed third with a time of 20:54.9.
To round out Platteview, Clair Kallhoff tallied seventh place with a time of 21:46.73 while Emma Middleton notched eighth place with a time of 21:59.37 and Allison Kuhl added a 14th-place finish with a time of 22:30.39.
Ralston's Samantha Willits finished in 10th place with a time of 22:07.84 to round out the top 15 for the Rams.
• In the boy's race, Ralston placed runner up with 29 points to qualify as a team while Platteview and Gross finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Ralston's Noble Valerio-Boster placed second with a time of 17:09.85 and Merlin Padilla finished in fifth place with a time of 17:40.13. Brody Hinks notched 10th place with a time of 18:08.54 while Alec Kelsey and Kevin Santos placed 12th and 15th, respectively, to round out the top 15.
Platteview's Evan Vertuli placed ninth with a time of 18:07.6 and Ryan Tolliver finished 14th with a time of 18:31.24 for the two Trojans to qualify individually for state.