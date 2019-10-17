Gross Catholic's season came to an end today in the Class B State Softball Tournament at Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
After falling to No. 3 seed Crete on Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Cougars lost 9-3 in extra innings to No. 7 seed Norris Thursday. Gross finishes the season with a 21-9 record.
Gross opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Rachel Jacobson reached second base on an error to leadoff. After the next two batters got out, Jenna Skradski singled up the middle to score Jacobson. Ellie Zoucha doubled next to jump out to a 2-0 lead.
The next two Cougars walked to load the bases, but a strikeout ended the threat.
In the top of the fourth, the Titans had runners on second and third with one out, but Skradski struck out and caught a line drive to get the next two batters out.
Norris broke through in the top of the sixth inning. A single, double, single and then SAC fly produced two runs to knot the game at 2-2.
The game finished with the tie to head to the eighth inning. The Titans hit two two-run homers to start the inning and then, after getting two outs, four-straight singles pushed the Titans lead to 9-2.
Jacobson notched a RBI double in the bottom of the eighth before the next three Cougar batters struck out to end the game.
Skradski pitched 5 1/3 innings allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts. Zoucha and Abbie Jo Gaube each doubled and recorded a RBI while Jacobson added the other RBI.