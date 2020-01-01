Gross Catholic used a 17-9 fourth quarter to put away Platteview 51-40 in the title game of the Cougar Classic. Mackenna Sidzyik led the way for the Cougars with 17 points and three rebounds. Rachel Culhane added 13 points, and Jenna Skradski and Theo Mba finished with 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
In its first-round game, Gross upended Blair 48-40. Sidzyik had 16 points, and Gross got 11 points each from Julia Miller and Culhane. Mba added 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting.
Platteview advanced to the title game with a 49-37 win over Duchesne. Halle Johnson led the way for the Trojans, recording 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Anna Koehler added eight points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals.
In other games:
Omaha Central 56, Bellevue East 40 – The Chieftains were down 29-23 at the half and could not cut into the deficit in the third or fourth quarters. Baylee Egan led the way with 11 points and nine rebounds. Avery Heilig added 10 points and Keiley Hein seven points and six rebounds.
Bellevue East 48, Lincoln Southeast 30 – East used a solid defensive effort to snap a four-game losing streak and move to 2-4 on the season. Egan finished with 20 points on 9-for-15 shooting and added an impressive 18 rebounds — 10 on the offensive glass. Riley Jensen added eight points, four rebounds and three steals for the Chieftains.
Bellevue West 66, Omaha South 21 – Kayla Elmore and Siarra Roberts finished with 18 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Thunderbirds. Elmore added seven steals and Roberts added five rebounds. Emma Chrisman and Taryn Wharton added nine and eight points, respectively.
Bellevue West 48, Kearney 41 – The Thunderbirds used an impressive defensive effort — holding Kearney to just 17 second-half points — and moved their winning streak to four games. Wharton and Aubrey Brazda led the way with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Roberts recorded nine points and eight rebounds and Chrisman recorded five points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Elkhorn South 67, Bryan 24 – Bryan dropped the contest and is 1-5 on the season thus far. The Bears also lost to Millard South during the week.
Millard West 56, Gretna 47 – Jaiden Albright and Avery Kallman led the way for the Dragons, recording 18 and 12 points, respectively. The Dragons held a 27-11 lead but Millard West outscored Greta 20-4 in the third quarter to storm back.
Bennington 78, Ralston 34 – Ralston fell to 2-3 as Bennington raced to a 23-12 lead after the first quarter.
Millard West 51, Papillion-La Vista South 46 – Emily Richards led the way for the Titans, finishing with 14 points. Richards added five rebounds and three steals. Tate Norblade and Kenzie Reagan added 10 and eight points for the Titans, respectively.
Norfolk 52, Papillion-La Vista South 40 – Norfolk got out to a 25-18 lead at the half and maintained its lead throughout the second half. The Titans fell to 2-4 on the season.
Papillion-La Vista 66, Elkhorn South 45 – The Monarchs‘ Lindsey Ingwerson tallied 26 points and Olivia Boudreau added 19. Ingwerson also recorded 13 rebounds and Boudreau finished with four rebounds and four assists. Junior Anna Fitzgerald added seven points for the Monarchs.
Papillion-La Vista 75, Lincoln High 54 – Papio kept their hot start to the season going, moving to 6-0 after this win. Ingwerson and Boudreau finished with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Ingwerson recorded seven rebounds while Boudreau recorded seven assists and three steals. Jenna Hoelscher added 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting.
Due to holiday publication deadlines, all weekend results completed too late for publication.