You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Contact Sport workouts approved to begin in July

  • 1 min to read

Governor Pete Rickets last week announced that effective July 1, NSAA contact sports such as football, basketball, soccer, wrestling and more will be permitted to do workouts, 

Through June 30, all activity is to remain limited to just individual skills and workouts with no contact with others, no shared equipment nor group workouts and supervision will be required to enforce these guidelines.

This also entitles that the Nebraska Shrine Bowl in Kearney is a go for July 11 at Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The ticketing situation is currently being evaluated for the 5,200 seat venue.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News